Chief Warren Deutrom not shocked by criticism of Irish cricket facilities

Poor long-term preparation and a lack of adequate facilities were cited as the overriding factors for Ireland’s failure to qualify automatically for this year’s T20 World Cup.

That is the conclusion from the Portas Report, commissioned by Cricket Ireland after their exit at the hands of Associate nation Namibia in the first stage of last year’s World Cup, which forced Ireland to go into last month’s qualifying tournament in Oman.

The 72-page report, with input from former Ireland coach Adrian Birrell, who said it makes for “frank and uncomfortable reading at times” remains unpublished and although 26 recommendations have been made, for now Cricket Ireland has responded only to those it can expedite.

“While acclimatisation for the Men’s T20 World Cup were good, the 12-18 months build-up did not provide enough high quality international fixtures,” said the report, which recommended there should be more quality over quantity ahead of this year’s tournament.

Birrell, who stepped down as head coach in 2007, damningly said that facilities were woeful then and not much better in 2022.

In response, Cricket Ireland chief executive Warren Deutrom said: “Improved facilities is the number one priority on my desk. We were unsurprised that this featured prominently in the Review Report and we are already putting into place the foundations of a long-term plan through our investment programme in this year’s budget and we have advertised for a new National Facilities Manager.”

The CI board have signed off on a €265,000 Facilities Investment Package, with its centrepiece the installation of hybrid pitches at the High Performance Centre and its three main international grounds, Malahide, Stormont and Bready. These will give both Ireland and their visiting teams, increased use of more durable surfaces for both training and matches.