Balbirnie looks forward to T20 World Cup after impressive draw in West Indies

To beat the world champions in their back yard and rattle them again in the second game provided the new skipper with plenty of positives to compensate for a crushing nine-wicket loss in the final match on Sunday night in Saint Kitts.

"We've had a lot of young guys come out and play their first series against a big nation - guys like Harry Tector and Gareth Delany - so it's great to give them that exposure," Balbirnie said.

"We went into that final match firing, and we simply didn't put in a performance. The guys are hurting but they'll learn from it, so that is all you can ask. But to draw a series against the West Indies, we can take positives from that."

The good news is that after a stodgy few years in the shortest form of the game, Ireland appear to have found batsmen who can regularly clear the boundary, although a question mark remains over veteran keeper Gary Wilson, who had one good game in three.

The bowling attack is more problematic, with Balbirnie unable to call upon raw pace until David Delany has recovered fitness or mystery spin - the two go-to options in T20 cricket.

"Obviously in T20s all of our cricket is leading up to that World T20 and getting out of that initial group stage," Balbirnie said.

The chances of that look a lot rosier after three weeks in the Caribbean, even if a first major series win remains elusive.

