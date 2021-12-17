Australia declare for473-9 on Day 2 of second Ashes test

England's Ollie Pope fails to stop a boundary as fans react during the second Ashes test at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide today.

Australia declared their first innings on 473-9 on day two of the day-night second Ashes test against England at the Adelaide Oval today.

Marnus Labuschagne top-scored for the hosts with 103, while opener David Warner (95) and stand-in skipper Steve Smith (93) narrowly missed their hundreds.

Ben Stokes (3-113) was the pick of the bowlers for England, who are 1-0 behind in the five-test series following their nine-wicket defeat in Brisbane.

Stand-in skipper Steve Smith had fallen short of his hundred but Australia reached 390-7 at tea. Jimmy Anderson was the breakthrough bowler in today's second session, dismissing Smith lbw for 93 and removing Alex Carey for 51 on the stroke of the interval.

With big-hitting Mitchell Starc batting on three, Australia, having added 169 so far during the day, appear likely to look to pile on the runs before giving England some time at the crease in the final night-time session, when the pink ball should swing.

The fifth session, like the four before it, started slowly but a flurry of runs from Smith and Carey cemented Australia's position in the driving seat of a match short on incident and action.

Earlier, England brought out the big guns, Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad, to open the bowling on a hot and overcast day at the Adelaide Oval.

Australia began cautiously with Marnus Labuschagne finally clinching his sixth test century after 54 balls in the nervous nineties.

Two balls later, it looked all over as the 27-year-old was caught behind off Ollie Robinson's first ball of the day.

Labuschagne was almost back in the pavilion when television footage showed Robinson's foot was fractionally over the crease and the batsman, who had been dropped twice during his knock, was recalled.

One run later, however, Robinson had his revenge, trapping Labuschagne lbw for 103 off 305 balls. Australia tested the waters with a review appeal but there was no reprieve.

Travis Head made 18 before Joe Root bowled him and Ben Stokes claimed his second wicket when he pegged back the off-stump of Green (two).