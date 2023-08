Ireland's Craig Young , left, is congratulated by team-mate Andrew Balbirnie after claiming the wicket of India's Yashasvi Jaiswal during match two of the T20 International series at Malahide. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Andy Balbirnie struck four sixes in a top score of 72 at Malahide yesterday, but his one-man show was not enough to prevent India beating Ireland by 33 runs to take a winning 2-0 lead in the three-match T20 international series.