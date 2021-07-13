Andy Balbirnie nails century as Ireland secure famous one-day win over South Africa

Harry Tector of Ireland, left, is congratulated by team-mate George Dockrell after catching South Africa's David Miller during the 2nd Dafanews Cup Series One Day International match between Ireland and South Africa at The Village in Malahide, Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

ANDY BALBIRNIE led from the front with a superb century as Ireland buried a 15-year jinx at Malahide with a 43-run victory over South Africa to take a 1-0 lead with one play in their World Cup Super League series.

The Boys in Green had not beaten a traditional Test-playing side at home since being granted one-day international status in 2005 but Balbirnie’s 102 with great support from Harry Tector, George Dockrell and the bowling unit ended that run emphatically.

With William Porterfield ruled out, skipper Balbirnie stepped up from his usual No3 position to partner Paul Stirling in an opening stand of 64, then added 60 with Andy McBrine and a further 70 with Tector for the third wicket.

When his 117-ball innings ended with a mis-timed drive to mid-off, the Ireland innings took off in spectacular style with 96 runs coming from the last 8.2 overs as Tector and Dockrell peppered the boundaries at The Village ground.

Tector started watchfully before accelerating to an ODI-best of 79, including four mighty maximums and six fours, while Dockrell cleared the ropes twice in a sparkling 45 from 23 balls to lift his side to an imposing 290-5.

South Africa, one of the five Test match-playing sides that Ireland had never beaten, looked in control as they eased to 159-2 in the 33rd over before Dockrell had top scorer Janneman Malan caught in the deep for 84 and a moment of controversy followed seven balls later.

McBrine had an lbw appeal upheld against Rassie van der Dussen but the third umpire took an age to decide that the ball hadn’t found the tiniest sliver of wood on it’s way through to the pad, and to rub salt into the wound the delivery was only clipping leg stump.

The chase stalled as Josh Little and McBrine tightened the screw and another unusual incident sealed a well-deserved win for the Boys in Green when the visitors’ last hope Kagiso Rabada was run out off a no-ball.

After Sunday’s abandonment, Ireland have garnered 15 World Cup qualifying points from two games they would have been privately expecting to lose, and will be confident of competing again in Friday’s final contest at the same venue.