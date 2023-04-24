| 8.8°C Dublin

Andy Balbirnie and Paul Stirling power Ireland to imposing 319-4 in Sri Lanka

Ireland's Lorcan Tucker (l) and Curtis Campher walk back to the pavilion at the end of the first day of the second and final cricket Test match between Sri Lanka and Ireland at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle today. Expand

Close

A record Irish stand of 115 between skipper Andy Balbirnie and Paul Stirling powered Ireland to an imposing 319-4 at stumps on day one of the second test against Sri Lanka today.

The batters were largely untroubled by Sri Lankan bowlers on a flat track and piled up runs — it’s already Ireland’s second-highest test score — leaving the hosts under pressure as they look for their 100th test win.

