Andy Balbirnie and Harry Tector hit top quality centuries but Ireland fall to defeat against Zimbabwe

Ireland batsman Harry Tector Expand

David Townsend

ANDY BALBIRNIE and Harry Tector scored top quality centuries in Harare but then watched their fine work go to waste as Zimbabwe scrambled to a thrilling last-ball victory in the first of three ODIs.

Skipper Balbirnie, playing his 200th international, and young gun Tector rescued their side from 25-2 with only the fifth double century partnership for Ireland in 50-over matches, and a total of 288-4 looked more than enough at halfway.

