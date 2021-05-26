18-year-old Orla Prendergast named player of the match as Ireland take T20 series lead over Scotland

ORLA PRENDERGAST was named Player of the Match for a fiery spell of 2-7 in Belfast on Wednesday as another strong Ireland performance produced a 41-run victory over Scotland and a 2-1 lead going into Thursday’s final T20 of the Celtic Challenge.

Ireland had two other contenders for the individual award with Shauna Kavanagh smashing two sixes for a top score of 37 as the home side posted 134-8 and leg-spinner Cara Murray taking 3-18 to help restrict Scotland to 93-9 in reply.

But it was Prendergast, the 18-year-old Pembroke all-rounder, who delivered the telling contribution, hitting the stumps twice at the start of the chase with a pacy three overs of wicked in-dippers that left the Scotland top order reeling.

“The first match loss was a bit of a knock back,” Prendergast said. “We were all disappointed with that but to bounce back with two really comprehensive wins has been excellent, and I’ve been really happy with the way I’ve been bowling.”