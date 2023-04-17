Craig Breen's competition number to be retired for rest of the year as WRC pay tribute

Craig Breen’s competition number (42) is to be retired for the remainder of the season in tribute to the Waterford man, who tragically lost his life during testing last week.

The World Rally Championship and FIA announced the plan this afternoon following discussions with the Breen family.

The Hyundai i20 N Rally1 cars of his team-mates Thierry Neuville and Esapekka Lappi will also carry a special livery at this week’s Croatia Rally in his honour.

"After careful consideration involving all stakeholders, we have decided to participate in Croatia Rally. We will do this in memory of Craig, to honour him, his passion for rallying and his competitive spirit,” Hyundai Motorsport team principal Cyril Abiteboul said.

"We will enter two cars and withdraw the third entry as a mark of respect. Both cars will run with a special livery for Craig, his family, friends and fans. It is clear from speaking to everyone that the best way to honour Craig’s legacy was not to withdraw our entry, so we participate mindful of our lost team-mate, friend and incredible competitor.”