Craig Breen's competition number to be retired for rest of the year as WRC pay tribute

Craig Breen. Photo: Hannu Rainamo/Getty Images Expand

Craig Breen. Photo: Hannu Rainamo/Getty Images

Craig Breen’s competition number (42) is to be retired for the remainder of the season in tribute to the Waterford man, who tragically lost his life during testing last week.

The World Rally Championship and FIA announced the plan this afternoon following discussions with the Breen family.

