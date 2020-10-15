Covid restrictions rock defending champions' Super League title defence

The men and women's Superleague games will be streamed online this season. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Belfast Star's defence of their Men's Basketball Super League title has been rocked before tip-off after their opening three matches were postponed due to the escalating Covid numbers in Northern Ireland.

DCU Saint Vincent’s will also have to wait until round four to begin their season, as they’ve been given a three-week derogation by league officials, which means their first game of the season will be a trip to UCD Marian on November 7.

The women’s Super League will, however, begin as scheduled with champions DCU Mercy opening their campaign against newly promoted Trinity Meteors.

In total there are seven National League matches postponed this weekend, four in the men’s Super League, two in women’s Division One and one in men’s Division One.

Basketball Ireland CEO Bernard O’Byrne said: “Naturally there will be match postponements during the season, as weall continue to deal with Covid-19.

“Basketball Ireland and clubs will be working on dates to reschedule those matches affected. We are excited to see our season get up and running, with a huge number of our National League clubs streaming their games on Joymo too.

“It gives basketball fans the chance to watch basketball, both live and on-demand, with over 200 games set to be streamed during the 2020/21 season.”

Belfast Star coach Adrian Fulton is philosophical about the situation.

“I think everyone will have a different perspective on the league this season,” he says, as he awaits a belated beginning on November 7, away to DBS Éanna.

“I’m sure every team will still want to compete and win games every weekend when the ball is thrown up, but we have to hope and pray that everyone remains safe and healthy.

“It is frustrating that we can’t start our campaign for a few weeks, as everyone is keen to get back out on the floor again. A big thanks to Bill McCotter and our committee for working so hard for Star to compete this season.”

There are two postponements in the South Conference. Last season’s Super League runners-up Garvey’s Tralee Warriors’game at newly promoted Tradehouse Central Ballincollig and NUIG Maree v Moycullen BC have been called off.

Mark Ingle, coach of defending women’s champions DCU Mercy, is primed for a defence that will begin behind doors.

“It’s a very tough assignment against Trinity Meteors. It will be unusual without any crowds, but hopefully the situation will improve towards the end of the year. It is vital that we continue to keep our players healthy and playing in a safe environment.”

Last season’s women’s Super League runners-up, The Address UCC Glanmire, have recruited the likes of Claire Rockalland Claire Melia ahead of their first South Conference game against Marble City Hawks at the Mardyke Arena.

Basketball Ireland National League Round 1 Fixtures:

Friday October 16

Women’s Division One South Conference

Limerick Sport Huskies v NUIG Mystics (Postponed)

Saturday October 17

Men’s Super League North Conference

UCD Marian v Belfast Star (Postponed)

DBS Éanna v Pyrobel Killester, 7.0

Griffith College Templeogue v DCU Saint Vincent’s (Postponed)

Men’s Super League South Conference

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig v Garvey’s Tralee Warriors (Postponed)

NUIG Maree v Moycullen BC (Postponed)

Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin v Coughlan C and S Neptune, 7.15

Women’s Super League North Conference

Trinity Meteors v DCU Mercy, 2.0

Pyrobel Killester v Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics, 6.0

Maree BC v IT Carlow Basketball, 7.0

Women’s Super League South Conference

The Address UCC Glanmire v Marble City Hawks, 2.30

Fr. Mathews v Team Garvey’s St Mary’s, 5.0

Waterford Wildcats v Singleton SuperValu Brunell, 6.0

Men’s Division One North Conference

LYIT Donegal v Titans BC (Postponed)

Grand Hotel Malahide v Sligo All-Stars BC, 7.0

Abbey Seals Dublin Lions v McGowans Tolka Rovers, 7.30

Men’s Division One South Conference

Scott's Lakers St Paul’s Killarney v Killarney Cougars, 6.0

Fr. Mathews v WIT Waterford, 7.45

Portlaoise Panthers BC v Limerick Celtics, 8.0

Women’s Division One North Conference

LYIT Donegal v Phoenix Rockets (Postponed)

Griffith College Tempelogue v Swords Thunder, 5.0

Women’s Division One South Conference

St Paul’s Killarney v Tipperary Knights, 3.0

Portlaoise Panthers BC v Limerick Celtics, 6.0

Sunday October 18

Men’s Division One North Conference

Drogheda Wolves v Ulster University, 3.0

Men’s Division One South Conference

IT Carlow Basketball v Limerick Sport Eagles, 1.0

Online Editors