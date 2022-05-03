Conor McGregor tipped to fight Dan Hooker in UFC comeback fight this summer

Conor McGregor is due back in the octagon this summer. Brian Lawless/PA

Dan Hooker is on a “shortlist” of possible opponents for Conor McGregor’s UFC comeback fight, according to Chael Sonnen.

McGregor, 33, has not competed since July last year, when he suffered a broken leg in his second straight loss to Dustin Poirier in six months.

Meanwhile, Hooker has lost four of his last five fights, with his most recent outing seeing the New Zealander return to featherweight from lightweight.

In that fight, at UFC London in March, Hooker was stopped by Arnold Allen in the first round. Hooker, 32, suggested this week that he is already set to move back up to lightweight, and McGregor is targeting a summer return to the Octagon.

“In the business side of your career, there are times where you’re gonna take big risks, but then you must learn from them,” said former UFC title challenger Sonnen, speaking on his YouTube channel.

“Hooker is a 155-pounder (11 stone). What’s going to be next for him? Let’s just give that a minute. We just got this information that the former No 5 guy in the world is returning to the division.

“I will share with you a little inside scoop: I do know that Dan Hooker’s name is on the shortlist of possible opponents for McGregor’s return.”

Irishman McGregor, a former featherweight and lightweight champion in the UFC, has expressed his desire to challenge welterweight title holder Kamaru Usman this year.

Usman, however, is expected to defend his belt against Leon Edwards this summer.

Meanwhile, Charles Oliveira defends the lightweight title against Justin Gaethje in the UFC 274 main event this weekend.