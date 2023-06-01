Conor McGregor protégé ‘Nasty Nate’ loses in eight seconds on The Ultimate Fighter TV show

UFC fighter Conor McGregor, left, and promoter Eddie Hearn ahead of the undisputed super lightweight championship fight between Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron at the 3Arena in Dublin

Alex PattleUK Independent

Conor McGregor’s team got off to a rough start on the new season of The Ultimate Fighter, with one of the Irishman’s protégés suffering a knockout loss inside eight seconds.

Latest Other Sports