Conor McGregor gives former UFC rival Eddie Alvarez advice during bare-knuckle boxing match
Alex PattleUK Independent
Conor McGregor was heard shouting advice to former UFC rival Eddie Alvarez during the latter’s bare-knuckle boxing debut on Saturday – a fight Alvarez went on to win.
