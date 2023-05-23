Coming to Ireland: Steelers and Jaguars make dream of an NFL game being played here closer to reality

Roy Robertson-Harris #95 and Josh Allen #41 of the Jacksonville Jaguars run out onto the field during last year's Wembley Stadium clash with the Denver Broncos. The Jags have played nine games in London in the past.© Getty Images

Shane Brennan

Ireland has gone one step closer to hosting an NFL game as the Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars became the first teams to be awarded marketing rights on the island.

