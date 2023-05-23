Coming to Ireland: Steelers and Jaguars make dream of an NFL game being played here closer to reality
Shane Brennan
Ireland has gone one step closer to hosting an NFL game as the Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars became the first teams to be awarded marketing rights on the island.
Latest Other Sports
Lawrence Ostlere: Mark Cavendish doesn’t need to break the Tour de France record – but it would underscore a legacy
Coming to Ireland: Steelers and Jaguars make dream of an NFL game being played here closer to reality
Simona Halep 'shocked and disappointed' as doping hearing is delayed
Eddie Dunbar targets strong finish with ‘big few days to come’ in Giro d’Italia
‘By year-end, I’m back in that cage’ – Conor McGregor insists fight with Michael Chandler is still on
Mark Cavendish: The journey from ‘fat banker’ to one of the greatest sprinters cycling’s ever seen
Mark Cavendish, 38, announces at Giro that he will retire from cycling at the end of the year
Katie Taylor’s legacy is secure – she should forget about a Chantelle Cameron rematch and exit the sport
Cork rider Dillon Corkery claims emotional Rás victory after storming to glory on final day
Ben Healy has to settle for second on stage 15 of Giro d’Italia as Brandon McNulty squeezes out Irishman in sprint
Top Stories
GAA interview turns frosty when Joanne Cantwell asks Dónal Óg Cusack about Tailteann Cup remarks
Lyme disease: For 16 years, I have struggled to push through the devastating physical and mental pain – I need to be here for my family
Boys arrested over horror assault in Navan given security advice by gardaí as Snapchat row investigated
Young man (24) killed in Co Meath road crash had ‘happy go lucky nature’, funeral told
Latest NewsMore
Women’s Champions League coverage to go largely behind paywall from next season with DAZN
Authorities in Washington, D.C. detain the driver of a truck that crashed into security barriers adjacent to the White House
Offaly haulier who moved drugs and dirty money for European crime gangs ordered to pay back over €720,000
‘Spain should be ashamed’: Pele’s daughter Kelly Cristina Nascimento expresses outrage after Vinicius Jr was subjected to racist abuse
Lawrence Ostlere: Mark Cavendish doesn’t need to break the Tour de France record – but it would underscore a legacy
At least seven people killed after school gymnasium roof collapses during in Thailand
What time, what channel, team news and all you need to know about Dublin v Galway
Disgraced entertainer and sex offender Rolf Harris dies aged 93
Pep Guardiola or Alex Ferguson? Yes, there's a winner – but only because of one criteria
Free tickets released for nation’s heroes to attend Camilla’s literary festival