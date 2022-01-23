Claire Melia leads Glanmire to record eighth National Cup title

Rachel Huijsdens of DCU Mercy in action against Claire Melia of The Address UCC Glanmire during the InsureMyHouse.ie Paudie O'Connor National Cup Final match between The Address UCC Glanmire, Cork, and DCU Mercy, Dublin, at National Basketball Arena in Tallaght, Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

GLANMIRE’S Claire Melia hit 21 points to ensure the women from the real capital reigned supreme on Sunday night, as they secured a record eighth Women’s National Cup title.

The Kildare woman’s exploits earned her the MVP award after the Cork side rallied in the final quarter having entered it 52-43 down and given up their early advantage in the first period.

The 22-year-old’s three-pointer right on the buzzer left it 60-points a-piece with four minutes to go, allowing captain Áine McKenna regain the lead with another three, paving the way to glory.

Glanmire head coach Mark Scannell praised the composed Melia following a roller-coaster encounter.

“You can plan and prepare for every type of game but that was a type of game that I’ve never ever seen in my life,” he said

“We started out fantastic, we were brilliant in the first quarter but (DCU Mercy’s) Mark Ingle is such a good coach, they take away all the good stuff you do.”

“I must say, I said a couple of prayers to my mother and father today in the middle of that game. We got a little run, and then came Claire’s shot,” he said.

“Sometimes you need something special in a big occasion to make it happen and she did it.”

The victory was a poignant one for both Melia and her American team-mate Carrie Shephard, after both tragically lost their mothers in the past 12 months.

Ireland international Melia reflected on her success after a tough season off the court.

“Look, Carrie is in the same boat as she lost her mother back in July so the two of us are in it together. I just can’t wait to bring the cup to the grave and let her see it,” Melia said.

Melia has enjoyed playing for a “supportive” club like Glanmire having returned to Ireland to play for them following a stint at Philadelphia’s NCAA 1 college St Joseph’s University.

“I just enjoy basketball way more now,” she said. “The move to Glanmire was such a good choice for me as I always wanted to be coached by Mark (Scannell), and I thought I would have got the chance in 2018 but unfortunately I did my ACL that year. So I’m just happy to be coached by him now.”

Glanmire raced into an 25-17 first-quarter lead after McKenna got them off the mark with two three-pointers in quick succession.

However, DCU Mercy wrestled back control in the second with the game’s top scorer Bailey Greenberg shooting 13 of her 25-point tally by half-time to ensure they went ahead 34-31 at the break.

Greenberg, the American whose father played in Ballina in the 1980s, and compatriot Alarie Mayze (22) helped the Dubliners maintain the lead which stood at 52-43 before the final quarter.

However Melia and McKenna where on hand secure Glanmire their eighth title and revenge for Glanmire’s 2018 final defeat when Mark Ingle’s side halted their bid for five-in-a-row.

“It’s nice because it’s taken me about four years to get over that one,” Scannell quipped.