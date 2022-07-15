CJ Fulton hopes to reap reward in green while chasing American dream

NINE out of the 12 Ireland players at today's U-20 European Basketball Championships are honing their craft in an American college.

While this statistic points to the game's improved standard here, only a 'student athlete' can explain the commitment required in this hard-nosed world.

CJ Fulton, who leads Paudie Fleming's line-up, details the workload at Pennsylvania's Lafayette College having completed his first year there.

“Before the season, we would be training six times a week, probably get one day off, and lifting three times a week,” he says.

“Then with class and when the games start up, practices become a little bit lighter. I think we have two or three competitive games a week and you're still practising pretty much every day.”

“It is intense but you learn to manage it as you go along. You can be coming back from a match at 3.0am and have class at 8.0am or 9.0am.”

Fulton famously hit 15 three-pointers in an All-Ireland schools final four years ago, but there has been plenty of lessons since then.

After leading Belfast Star to the 2020 Super League title, with dad Adrian as coach, he moved to Boston to attend The Winchendon School before a move to his current Division 1 college.

Lafayette may have finished in the bottom three of the Patriot League last season, but the 20-year-old made the conference's All-Rookie team.

“It was an up-and-down season. Our record wasn't as good as we hoped. There were a few close games that, maybe with a bit more experience, we could have got over the line. I learned a lot.”

Playing Duke University at their 10,000-seater Cameron Indoor Stadium was a clear highlight of his first season.

“That's definitely the best atmosphere I've ever played in. There was five Duke players from that team that were in that NBA draft a few days ago,” he says.

“The crowd there are called the 'Cameron Crazies' there, and they come in like an hour before the game they're just there heckling you the whole warm-up.”

“They've got all the background information on you, almost like a scouting report.”

He faced NBA opposition last month during the Ireland senior team's European qualifier defeat to Austria, who boast Jakob Poltl of the San Antonio Spurs.

The odds were always stacked against an Irish side, which comprises of teachers and students, against a player who earns $8.75m (€8.7m).

“But that's what you want to be doing as a player, going up against the best,” Fulton insists.

Although, Mark Keenan's men missed out in qualification the 20-year-old hopes to right those wrongs tonight.

He joins the U-20 set-up in Georgia as they begin their Division B Euros campaign against Hungary (6.15) in the group stages. Games against Latvia and Bulgaria follow over the coming week.

“We've got a really good 20s team. We've lots of players who have gone over to the States to play college basketball and guys playing at a high level back home.”

And with nine students of the American game, there is sure to be more lessons to come from this tournament.