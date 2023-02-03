| 9.8°C Dublin

Close

Chris Dobey produces Hollywood ending to win Premier League debut in Belfast, beating Michael van Gerwen

Chris Dobey celebrated a memorable victory over Michael Van Gerwen to move top of the Premier League on opening night (Zac Goodwin/PA) Expand

Close

Chris Dobey celebrated a memorable victory over Michael Van Gerwen to move top of the Premier League on opening night (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Chris Dobey celebrated a memorable victory over Michael Van Gerwen to move top of the Premier League on opening night (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Chris Dobey celebrated a memorable victory over Michael Van Gerwen to move top of the Premier League on opening night (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Online editors

Newly crowned Masters champion Chris Dobey produced a Hollywood ending to his full-time Premier League debut as he defeated Michael van Gerwen on opening night in Belfast.

Dobey – who had twice featured as a contender before his elevation to the main circuit for 2023 – capped a memorable performance at The SSE Arena with a fine 160 finish to beat the Dutchman in a last-leg decider.

Most Watched

Privacy