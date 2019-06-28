Chloe and Sam Magee secure 7th Irish medal at European Games with Badminton quarter-final win over Netherlands

Chloe and Sam Magee have secured Ireland's seventh medal at the European Games after defeating the Netherlands in Minsk this morning.

Chloe and Sam Magee have secured Ireland's seventh medal at the European Games after defeating the Netherlands in Minsk this morning.

The Donegal siblings beat the Dutch pair of Robin Tabeling and Selena Piek by two games to love, 21-19, 21-17 to guarantee them a semi-final spot and a minimum bronze medal.

'We really wanted this all week but we had such a tough draw," Chloe Magee said speaking after the win.

"To be standing here knowing that we're going home with a medal is the most incredible feeling you can imagine."

The pair will are now looking forward to a tough semi-final against the Great Britain husband and wife team of Chris and Gabby Chris Adcock.

"It's an exciting match. We've played them a few times and the best result we've had is taking one set off them. We have to take that into consideration," Sam Magee added.

"There's no pressure. They're the top seeds, they're a world-class pair and they're expected to win. We have to use the other side of the coin by coming in with no pressure and try to deliver the same quality of performance that we did today."

Online Editors