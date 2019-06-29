Donegal pair Sam and Chloe Magee just fell short in their attempt to go one better than their 2015 European Games performance after succumbing to Team GB's Gabby and Chris Adcock in Minsk this morning.

Donegal pair Sam and Chloe Magee just fell short in their attempt to go one better than their 2015 European Games performance after succumbing to Team GB's Gabby and Chris Adcock in Minsk this morning.

Chloe and Sam Magee have to settle for European Games bronze as British pair too strong in semi-final

The Irish siblings had guaranteed a bronze on Friday after a superb victory over the Netherlands but suffered a 21-8, 21-18 defeat to the British husband and wife partnership.

"I'm glad that we kept fighting," Chloe Magee said after the loss.

"We know we can do better than the first set. Today, they were better than us. But we can be proud of how we performed this week.

"We were a little bit too slow getting started," Sam Magee added.

"As we worked our way into the game, we got more comfortable. But they've got a lot of skills, they're very fast.

"You have to be able to match their speed and we didn't for long parts of the game. Once we did, we thought it was quite even towards the end and we just ran out of time."

With six medals already confirmed in the boxing, badminton is the only other sport so far to contribute to Team Ireland's haul of seven.

"It's so nice to contribute a medal. The boxers are doing brilliantly so that badminton can also put a medal in for Team Ireland. We're super proud," Sam Magee concluded.

"These things don't come around too often and we know how special it is to win bronze. Of course, we always want more but we know hard it is to win these medals."

Online Editors