Chanell Williams and Killester shock Meteors while Maree coach Charlie Crowley hailed as ‘a genius’

KILLESTER shocked league leaders Trinity Meteors by thrashing them 96-70 in last night’s final to win the club’s fourth Women’s National Cup title.

Claire Melia and high-scoring American Celena Taborn have struck fear into most teams they faced this season, but the north-Dublin side were unfazed and handed Meteors just their second defeat of the season.

Killester’s own US-import player Chanell Williams paved the way to glory by scoring 25 points before injury ruled her out during the final quarter.

The New Yorker’s starring role earned her the MVP award at the National Basketball Arena and helped Killester end the first quarter 28-22 ahead.

Meteors narrowed the gap to trail by just 47-46 at half-time with Melia, who was seeking a second cup on the bounce after moving from Glanmire, contributing 14.

Despite her haul and Taborn’s 25 points, Meteors failed to halt the runaway Killester train.

Meanwhile, Maree co-captain Eoin Rockall hailed the role of his “genius” coach Charlie Crowley in landing the club and Galway a first Men’s National Cup title aged just 25.

​

Expand Close John Burke of Maree attempts a lay-up despite the attention of Kristijan Andabaka, centre, and Nathan Comerford of DBS Éann. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp John Burke of Maree attempts a lay-up despite the attention of Kristijan Andabaka, centre, and Nathan Comerford of DBS Éann. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

The 24-year-old skipper first picked up the sport alongside his supremo and the duo achieved their “dream” with an 74-69 victory over Éanna in Saturday’s final.

“He saw the opportunity, stepped in there as coach and has done an incredible job to set up the infrastructure with the college (University of Galway) and the recruiting,” Rockall said.

“And even with the coaching, people need to put respect on his name, even if he’s 25. That doesn’t matter. He’s a genius.”

The Galwegians bring the trophy across the Shannon for the first time since Liam McHale’s Ballina in 1996 thanks largely to their American MVP Jarrett Haines, who hit 35 points.

Having been nullified in the second quarter, the New Yorker shot 14 in the last period at the National Basketball Arena to see the title go west.

“In the second half, he won us the game and he took over,” Rockall said. “It’s easy when you have him on your team. You’ve just got to give it to him and make sure he has the right opportunities.”

The 23-year-old shone brightest and, along with Spaniard Rodrigo Gomez and Croat Zvonimir Cutuk, Maree’s foreign legion accounted for their 63 of 74 points in this battle.

The Galway men, who sit joint top of the Super League, now seek to make it a double.