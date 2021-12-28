Carlow's Steve Lennon eliminated from PDC World Darts Championship after third-round defeat to Mervyn King

Carlow's Steve Lennon has been eliminated from the PDC World Darts Championship after veteran Mervyn King eased to a 4-0 win in the third round.

Lennon, who was competing in the third round for the first time at Alexandra Palace, struggled against King throughout. Irish duo William O'Connor and Keane Barry were already eliminated while Northern Irelands Daryl Gurney is still in the field.

28-year-old Lennon had already beaten Latvia's Madars Razma in the first round before producing a big shock in round two, taking out 12th seed Krzysztof Ratajski of Poland.