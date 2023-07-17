Captain John Carroll set for return in Ireland’s Euros basketball qualifier with Croatia

Ireland's John Carroll with coach Mark Keenan at the National Basketball Arena. Photo by: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Three players look set to make their debut for Ireland against Croatia in a Euros qualifier after Mark Keenan named his final 15-man squad for Wednesday’s away clash.

US-based duo Neal Quinn (University of Richmond), Sam Alajiki (Rice University) and Ulster University’s Conor O’Sullivan make the squad which flies out to the Balkan nation tonight.

Captain John O’Carroll could also make his international return having recovered from an ACL injury, as Ireland begin their next campaign to make EuroBasket 2025 in the coastal town of Opatija after last year’s failed bid.

Neptune’s Cian Heaphy and Tralee Warriors’ Eoin Quigley missed out on the final cut for the away game, having been part of the extended Irish squad for this campaign.

Their US-born international team-mates Will Hanley and Brian Fitzpatrick also miss out on this selected side for Croatia.

Croatia’s new coach Josip Sesar has not named their NBA stars Bojan Bogdanovic (Detroit Pistons) and Ivica Zubac (LA Clippers) in his team for the campaign, unsurprisingly.

And although the Croats have endured a rough patch after failing to make the World Cup last year, Wednesday’s tie will likely prove an uphill battle for Keenan’s men.

Wednesday, July 19

Croatia v Ireland, 7.0pm, Opatija (Full deferred coverage at 7.15pm on TG4)

Ireland squad: John Carroll (unattached), Sean Flood (unattached), CJ Fulton (Charleston, USA), Conor Quinn (Belfast Star), Conor O’Sullivan (Ulster University), Adrian O’Sullivan (Emporium Cork Basketball), Lorcan Murphy (Templeogue), Paul Dick (Killester), Sam Alajiki (Rice University, USA), Taiwo Badmus (Saudarkrokur Tindastoll, Iceland), Matt Treacy (Moy Tolka Rovers), Keelan Cairns (Emporium Cork Basketball), Jordan Blount (Neptune), James Gormley (Templeogue), Aidan Harris Igiehon (Abilene Christian Men’s Basketball, USA), Neal Quinn (University of Richmond)

