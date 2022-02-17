‘Bubba’ rues fall in first run after 20th place in freestyle halfpipe qualifying

Brendan 'Bubba' Newby of Ireland in action during the Mens Freeski Halfpipe qualification event at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, China. Photo: Sportsfile

Double Olympian Brendan ‘Bubba’ Newby has finished 20th in the qualifying rounds of the Freestyle Skiing Halfpipe today, with a score of 47.0 which was achieved in the second run. The top twelve finishers in qualification move to the finals. Newby’s finish is two positions better than his 22nd place in Pyeongchang four years ago.

In the first run Newby began strongly, getting height in his early tricks before falling, which resulted in a low score, and putting pressure on the Cork-born skier to land a clean run in the second chance.

Newby, speaking after his second run, described his qualifying rounds,

“In the first run I did a left cork 900 and I went really big on it. I then came into a red cork 540 and then the next trick was a left flare. And those top three were going really good. Then I was just going real fast, I had a lot of heat coming into the trick that I fell on, the cork 720, and I just got a little too psyched and I popped. I landed really low on the wall backwards, so I got crunched going into the transition. That one definitely got me rattled coming into the second run.”

After the early disappointment in the first run, Newby refocused with the pressure on to finish a run cleanly,

“I wish I could have put down that first run clean because I was going much bigger than I normally do, but hey, it’s a competition and stuff happens but I did my best today and that’s what really matters. Coming into the second run, the plans didn’t change, I was going to do the same run either way. But I just had to get over the nerves of crashing in the first run. It is way better to crash second run than the first one.”

Undeterred by snowy weather, American Aaron Blunck led the qualifiers, followed by New Zealand's Nico Porteous, who won bronze at Pyeongchang four years ago.

Blunck, 25, roared back from his uneven first run to score 92 and bolted to first place, while Porteous, 20, nabbed the second-highest score of 90.50 after soaring high above the halfpipe to make four and a half rotations in the air.

"That was better," Porteous could be heard saying after the run. His older brother, 22-year-old Miguel, also advanced to the final in ninth place.

Veteran David Wise, who won gold in the halfpipe at both the Pyeongchang and Sochi Games, scored 89 in a confident return to the Olympics, assuring him a spot in the final.

Wise, who fractured his femur in 2019, said he was simply "relieved" to make the final.

"It's been a long road, I feel the time between the Games get longer and longer as I get older," said the 31-year-old, adding that it was a "bumpy road" coming into his third Olympics.

First-time Olympian Brendan Mackay of Canada said many of the skiers were struggling with "Olympic nerves".

"I was really nervous as I haven't competed for a while ... I've some nerves, Olympic nerves," said Mackay, who came in at fifth place.

Skiers soared over a giant halfpipe at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, where snow began to fall on the skiers as they got ready to drop into the halfpipe.

A number of skiers crashed and wiped out. Finnish freestyle skier Jon Sallinen was halfway through his opening run when he lost control on the left lip of the pipe, soaring over the edge and clipping the camera to send the operator crashing to the snow.

Blaming the weather, Sallinen said he had hurt his collarbone from the fall.

"I was lucky not to land on my head, maybe I got a cushion from that cameraman," he said.

Switzerland's Michelle Gisin retained her Olympic title in the women's combined as American Mikaela Shiffrin yet again failed to finish.

Gisin won gold with a total time of 2:25.67, a comfortable 1.05 ahead of compatriot Wendy Holdener. Italy's Federica Brignone finished in the bronze medal position.

Shiffrin was a strong favourite for the event, even after her ill-fated performances at these Games, but for the third time here had the letters DNF - Did Not Finish -- next to her name.

She was well placed as fifth fastest after the morning's downhill leg but, returning to the Ice River course where she had skied out in both the giant slalom and slalom, Shiffrin missed a gate and incredibly skied off the course yet again.

"I didn't make it to the finish again, and like 60 percent of my DNF rate has happened at this Olympic Games," said the American.

China's home favourite Eileen Gu blazed through women's freeski halfpipe qualifiers, moving a step closer to her goal of winning three medals at her maiden Olympic Games.

Gu dropped into the halfpipe and made two confident runs, earning a top score of 95.50 after landing back-to-back 900s with mid-air grabs in her second try. With her spot in the final virtually assured, Gu waved her ski poles and smiled widely at the camera after her run.

"I actually didn't have a lot of time for training but I'm satisfied today," Gu told reporters, adding later that she hadn't had a day of rest since the opening ceremony of the Beijing Games.

Canada beat the United States 3-2 to win the women's ice hockey final, reclaiming the gold medal the Americans had taken from them four years ago in Pyeongchang.

Captain Marie-Philip Poulin scored twice, including the game winner, after Canadian sharpshooter Sarah Nurse got the team going midway through the first period, as an outgunned US team recorded 40 shots on goal to Canada's 21 across the entire affair but were unable to convert where it counted.

Sandra Naeslund of Sweden won gold in the women's ski cross event. Marielle Thompson of Canada took silver, while Daniela Maier of Germany picked up the bronze medal.

There now is just one Team Ireland athlete left to compete, Thomas Maloney Westgaard races the Cross-Country 50km on Saturday and will start with a renewed motivation following his stand out performance last week in the Cross-Country 15km Classic, where he finished in an outstanding 14th position overall.