Bronze medal for Irish sailor Rocco Wright at European Championships in Italy

After an eleven-race series at the ILCA European Championships, defending title-holder Rocco Wright (Howth Yacht Club) emerged with bronze for his event after a close final day of racing in Italy.

Mattia Cesana of Italy edged ahead to become the new ILCA6 men's champion.

