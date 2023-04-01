Brittany Byrd takes flight as Glanmire defend their Champions Trophy crown

Glanmire showed no mercy against their opponents DCU at the National Basketball Arena as they extended their record haul of post-season titles to nine.

Mark Scannell's charges retained two of their three titles with this triumph, having just slipped up in the cup first round where Trinity Meteors knocked them out.

They won without Claire O’Sullivan who was attending her twin brother’s wedding in Co Cavan today, which also ruled out younger brother and Maree captain Eoin Rockall from the men’s final.

The club were also without Claire Melia who moved Meteors at the start of the season but they did not look like they were missing the Ireland international star here.

Brittany Byrd hit 33 to lead the scorers for the winners who heaped more woe on their opponents after knocking them out of the cup and this play-off competition last year.

DCU Mercy coach Mark Ingle, who previously helped Jim Gavin with Dublin's defensive approach, still struggled to find a solution against the Corkonians.

Ingle’s side drew first blood through a Lindsey Abed three pointer and their American guard would hit 22 points in their attempts to stop the Glanmire train starting.

But the Corkonians quickly gained control of proceedings with Byrd’s 15 points in the first quarter helping them to a 27-24 lead heading into the second period.

They could afford to be more wasteful in the opening spell and converted under 40 per cent of their attempted two pointers while Mercy converted 57pc of the theirs.

The Dubliners could not clip Byrd’s wings as the Chicago woman hit a further 10 points in the second quarter to extend Glanmire’s lead, which stood at 52-42 by half-time.

The Cork women gradually improved their accuracy inside the arc (to over 50pc) and their stranglehold over the game strengthened in the third quarter.

Despite Ingle’s call for another time-out he failed to come up with a solution as his side entered the last quarter 71-58 behind.

Hannah Thornton led a final-quarter rally by hitting eight in the last period to narrow the gap to six at one point but Glanmire held on for victory.