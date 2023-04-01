| 9.9°C Dublin

Brittany Byrd takes flight as Glanmire defend their Champions Trophy crown

Champions Cup Trophy final: Glanmire 88 DCU Mercy77 

DCU Mercy's Lindsey Abed blocks the shot of Glanmire's Brittany Byrd during the Champions Trophy final at the National Basketball Arena. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile Expand

Barry Lennon

Glanmire showed no mercy against their opponents DCU at the National Basketball Arena as they extended their record haul of post-season titles to nine.

Mark Scannell's charges retained two of their three titles with this triumph, having just slipped up in the cup first round where Trinity Meteors knocked them out.

