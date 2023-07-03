Zaur Antia happy with Irish show in Poland but promises there is much more to come

Twelve boxers, five medals, two champions and one very happy head coach. Zaur Antia isn’t one to go around trumpeting the Irish boxing team’s results at last week’s European Games but with a year until the Paris Olympics, there was no disguising his ebullient mood at the Nowy Targ Arena in Poland over the weekend. “It’s been very good,” he said. “Good work done. Experience is a gift in life and, from this, we will only get better.”