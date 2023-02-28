| 6.2°C Dublin

‘You’re too pretty to box’ – Olympic boxing champion Nicola Adams on battling in male-dominated sport

Rachel Steinberg

Two-time Olympic champion Nicola Adams remembers being told she was “too pretty” to be a boxer.

More than a decade after her historic performance at London 2012, where Adams became the first woman to win Olympic boxing gold, the 40-year-old can still recall moments others tried to discourage her from even trying.

