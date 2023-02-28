‘You’re too pretty to box’ – Olympic boxing champion Nicola Adams on battling in male-dominated sport

Two-time Olympic champion Nicola Adams remembers being told she was “too pretty” to be a boxer.

More than a decade after her historic performance at London 2012, where Adams became the first woman to win Olympic boxing gold, the 40-year-old can still recall moments others tried to discourage her from even trying.

“I think my biggest struggle was being in a male-dominated sport,” Adams said.

Expand Close Adams defended her London 2012 gold medal at the Rio 2016 Olympics (Owen Humphreys/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Adams defended her London 2012 gold medal at the Rio 2016 Olympics (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“It was very, very difficult. They don’t expect women to do boxing. It was the comments of ‘women belong in the kitchen, why don’t you take up tennis, you’re too pretty to box’, it was all those kinds of judgements I had to deal with.

“It’s so silly. I just think there should be no space for those kind of comments in sport. I just never understood why. A woman should be able to do whatever she wants to do, whatever sport she wants to do. It should be all about having fun and enjoying the sport, rather than having to think about the way you look or what your gender is.”

The Leeds native got into boxing by accident. Unable to find a babysitter, Adams’ mum took the then- 12-year-old and her brother down to a gym and set up an inadvertent date with destiny.

Despite constantly being told “women can’t box,” Adams never looked back, recalling: “The more I heard that, the more it made me motivated.”

She added Commonwealth flyweight gold to her collection in 2014 before defending her Olympic title at the 2016 Rio Games, the same year she became world flyweight champion in Astana.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

She retired with an undefeated record three years later after winning and retaining the WBO world flyweight belt.

Adams is working with This Girl Can, which on Tuesday released an ‘enjoyment gap’ study revealing 2.4 million fewer English women than men enjoy sport and physical activity.

One area of focus is safety, with one in five survey respondents (22 per cent) noting they were concerned about sexual harassment when doing sport and physical activity, a statistic that almost doubled (41 per cent) when outdoors in the dark. Three in 10 said they have experienced harassment first-hand.

Expand Close Fear of harassment was one of the biggest barriers to participation (Rachel Adams/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Fear of harassment was one of the biggest barriers to participation (Rachel Adams/PA)

“I think it’s really sad that women have to feel like that,” said Adams. “We should be in a space now, and a time now, where women should be able to go out and do physical activity without being harassed.”