| 10°C Dublin

Close

‘Worse than hyenas’ – IBA launch scathing attack after Ireland boycott world boxing championships

Ireland and the USA have both withdrawn from world competitions

The IBA have bit back at the IABA over their decision to withdraw from the world championships. Image: Sportsfile. Expand

Close

The IBA have bit back at the IABA over their decision to withdraw from the world championships. Image: Sportsfile.

The IBA have bit back at the IABA over their decision to withdraw from the world championships. Image: Sportsfile.

The IBA have bit back at the IABA over their decision to withdraw from the world championships. Image: Sportsfile.

Sean McGoldrick

The International Boxing Association has launched a blistering attack on the Irish Athletic Boxing Association and USA Boxing in the wake of their decision to boycott the 2023 world boxing championships.

The IBA’s controversial Russian-born President Umar Kremlev described the officials who made the decision ‘as worse than hyenas and jackals’

Most Watched

Privacy