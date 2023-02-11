‘Worse than hyenas’ – IBA launch scathing attack after Ireland boycott world boxing championships

The International Boxing Association has launched a blistering attack on the Irish Athletic Boxing Association and USA Boxing in the wake of their decision to boycott the 2023 world boxing championships.

The IBA’s controversial Russian-born President Umar Kremlev described the officials who made the decision ‘as worse than hyenas and jackals’

Speaking at a press conference in Marrakesh at an IBA World Boxing tour event in which Russian boxers are competing Kremlev said:

“Boxers dedicate their whole life to the sport, while administrators and politicians come and go. Those, who are doing this to our athletes, are worst than hyenas and jackals, they violate the integrity of sport and culture. I urge my colleagues to clear their organisations of such hyenas, as I can’t call them another way.”

In a statement the IBA offered to cover the expenses of US and Irish boxers who still wanted to participate in the world championship in New Delhi (women’s) next month and in the men’s event in Tashkent, Uzbekistan in May.

Officials of the IABA as well as Mike McAtee, the chief executive of US Boxing, now face being investigated by Professor Richard McLaren and his team for alleged breaches of the IBA ethics disciplinary code.

The McLaren Independent Investigation team (MIIT) previously looked into alleged corruption in the boxing tournament during the Rio Olympics in 2016 on behalf of the IBA and later produced a detailed report.

In a detailed response to the decision of the IABA and the US Boxing to pull out of the world events the IBA said:

“It is with great disappointment that IBA reads the statement this week from USA Boxing later followed by the statement from the Irish Athletics Boxing Association, according to which it confirmed its non-participation in our upcoming 2023 IBA World Men and Women Championships.

“These public statements are truly regretful, as they unreasonably damage the reputation of their international governing body as it directly contravenes many articles of the IBA Disciplinary and Ethics Code, and above all, it damages the reputation of IBA, as it is based on defamatory half truths, which is unacceptable.

“While IBA has been making great strides in implementing reforms and cultivating a new culture within the sport. This attack on IBA, cannot be seen as anything other than a clear act to damage IBA's reputation and breach the values IBA professes while failing to acknowledge the tremendous work done by IBA and supporting the governing body in its efforts and best intentions.

“IBA will support any athlete that wants to participate in the World Championships, to allow them to fulfil their dream of becoming a World Champion. We will protect our athletes, coaches, and the IBA Constitution,” said the statement.