World middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders taunts female drug addict in 'disgusting' video

A video emerged on Monday of Billy Joe Saunders, the world middleweight champion, offering a woman £150 of crack cocaine to perform a sex act and punch a ­passer-by while he sat in his Rolls-Royce with two companions.

Saunders, 29, who is due to ­defend his World Boxing Organisation middleweight crown against Demetrius Andrade in Boston on October 20, was filmed from inside the car by a passenger in the back seat.

Saunders tells the woman, who appears to be a drug addict, he will give her £150-worth of “crack” for certain demands. He asks if she can sing, and whether she would be willing to perform a sex act on his companion.

The woman agrees, on the condition that he supplies her with the drugs first. But the boxer instead turns the conversation to a man walking along the street towards the car.

“I know him, he’s a p----, he’s a paedophile, punch him in the face and I’m going to give you £150-worth,” Saunders tells the woman. The woman slaps the passer-by, saying: “I’ve heard you’re a paedophile, mate.”

Saunders informs the woman that the man is, in fact, not a sex offender and while she is apologising, Saunders drives away laughing.

There is no evidence to suggest there were drugs in the vehicle.

Robert Smith, the British Boxing Board of Control general secretary, described the video as “disgusting”, insisting that the incident would be brought before senior members of the board. “I have just seen the video and I can tell you we find it disgusting,” said Smith. “I am speaking to members of the board now. I am keen to get on with this as soon as possible.”

The video is the latest controversy involving the British fighter.

Before Tyson Fury’s fight against Francesco Pianeta in Belfast last month, Saunders was filmed being chased out of a restaurant by members of American Deontay Wilder’s entourage, after he allegedly threw chicken at the world heavyweight champion.

Saunders had previously criticised Wilder in a social-media interview and the Alabaman challenged the Hertfordshire boxer over his words.

Saunders’s management team and promoter were unavailable for comment, but a member of his team claimed to The Telegraph last night that the video was “a fake-news prank” designed to “drum up publicity” for Saunders’s forthcoming fight.

After his fight next month, ­Saunders’s aim is mega-fight ­showdowns with middleweights Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin.

Online Editors