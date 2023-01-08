| 6°C Dublin

World champions Broadhurst and O’Rourke set for blockbuster domestic showdown

Amy Broadhurst is set to fight Lisa O'Rourke. Image: Sportsfile. Expand

Sean McGoldrick

World champions Amy Broadhurst and Lisa O’Rourke are set for the biggest showdown in domestic female boxing having both entered the 66kg welterweight division in this year’s Elite championships.

European silver medallist Tina Desmond is also an entrant in the division as the race begins to secure places on the Irish team to compete at the first Olympic qualification tournament in Poland next summer.

