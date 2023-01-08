World champions Broadhurst and O’Rourke set for blockbuster domestic showdown

World champions Amy Broadhurst and Lisa O’Rourke are set for the biggest showdown in domestic female boxing having both entered the 66kg welterweight division in this year’s Elite championships.

European silver medallist Tina Desmond is also an entrant in the division as the race begins to secure places on the Irish team to compete at the first Olympic qualification tournament in Poland next summer.

Though the elite winners are not guaranteed a seat on the plane to Krakow, they will be in pole position.

A lack of Olympic opportunities in the heavier weight categories for women is the main reason why three of the country’s leading female boxers are competing at the same weight.

Though there will be a record six weight categories for females at the Paris Games in 2024 – assuming boxing remains on the programme – there are only two divisions heavier than lightweight. In contrast, there are four for men.

But there are other reasons as well.

Broadhurst won gold medals in the light welterweight (63kg) category at the World, Commonwealth and European championships – where she was boxer of the tournament – last year. But it is not an Olympic weight.

The Dundalk southpaw is a natural lightweight but if she dropped to the 60kg division it would mean a clash against defending Olympic champion Kellie Harrington. It is understood the High Performance Unit’s preferred option was for Broadhurst to move up to the 66kg division.

Castlerea native Lisa O’Rourke had a spectacular breakthrough year at international level last when she secured the gold medal in the light middleweight category at the world championships. Yet to win an Elite title, she missed the European championships because of injury.

There is no Olympic category for light middleweight, which left O’Rourke with no option but to drop down to the welterweight division. A switch to the Olympic middleweight division would have meant a clash against her sister Aoife, who is the reigning double European champion.

The 50kg flyweight division is almost equally as loaded with European silver medallist Caitlin Fryers, bronze medallist Shannon Sweeney, two-time Commonwealth medallist Carly McNaul and Daina Moorehouse, a European champion at youth level competing.

The big surprise in the men’s categories is the decision of European silver medallist and Commonwealth Games champion Dylan Eagleson to remain in the non-Olympic bantamweight category, which leaves the battle for the featherweight title – an Olympic weight – likely to be between Adam Hession and Jude Gallagher.

John Paul Hale, Brandon McCarthy and Dean Clancy are the stand-out entrants in the Olympic lightwelter division.

As expected, European middleweight champion Gabriel Dossen has moved to the 81kg light heavyweight Olympic division where his main opponent is likely to be Kelyn Cassidy, who reached the last eight at the World championships in 2021.

The championship draw will be made on Tuesday with the action getting under way in the National Stadium on Thursday night. The finals are scheduled for January 21.