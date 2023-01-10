| 11.1°C Dublin

World champion Lisa O’Rourke out of Elite championship with thumb injury

Lisa O'Rourke Expand

Sean McGoldrick

WORLD champion Lisa O’Rourke is out of the IABA Elite championships.

The Castlerea native broke her thumb for a second time before Christmas and, following surgery, is in a cast and she is unlikely to return to action until late spring.

