World champion Lisa O’Rourke out of Elite championship with thumb injury

WORLD champion Lisa O’Rourke is out of the IABA Elite championships.

The Castlerea native broke her thumb for a second time before Christmas and, following surgery, is in a cast and she is unlikely to return to action until late spring.

It had been anticipated that O’Rourke’s clash against World, European and Commonwealth champion Amy Broadhurst in the welterweight division would be one of the highlights of the championships which begin in the National Stadium on Friday night.

O’Rourke’s club coach Mike Mongan (Olympic, Galway BC) confirmed that O’Rourke, who missed the European Championships last summer when she broke her thumb for the first time, is out of action for a couple of months.

“Unfortunately Lisa broke her thumb in the same place in her second spar back after the first injury. She has had surgery and the thumb is now in a cast. We will not be rushing her back into action,” he said.

All elite boxers who are attached to the IABA’s High Performance Unit are obliged to formally enter the elite championships. O’Rourke withdrew prior to the draw today.

It remains to be seen how her absence will impact on her Olympic prospects.

Though the elite winners are not guaranteed a place on the Irish team which will compete in the European Olympic qualifier in Krakow, Poland next June, they are in pole position.

Coincidentally, neither Amy Broadhurst or O’Rourke won their world titles in the welterweight division in 2022. The latter secured gold in the light middleweight division while Broadhurst won the light welterweight title.

However, as neither are Olympic designated weights they had to opt for the 66kg class.

Despite O’Rourke’s absence the welterweight division is still likely to be one of the most keenly contested at the championships which will conclude on January 21.

European silver medallist Tina Desmond also withdrew before the draw was made. In the semi-finals Irish international Grainne Walsh meets Leanne Murphy with Broadhurst facing Irish international Kaci Rock in the other.

The pick of the preliminary round ties on Friday is the clash in the women’s 50kg class between European bronze medallist Shannon Sweeney and Daina Moorehouse, an underage European gold medallist.

In the same flyweight division semi-final on Saturday night, European silver medallist Caitlin Fryers and Commonwealth medallist Carly McNaul will be fascinating as well.