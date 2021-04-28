| 6.5°C Dublin

Women’s boxing is getting better and better and Katie Taylor has been the flag-bearer for driving it forward

Carl Frampton

Katie Taylor following her undisputed lightweight championship bout victory over Miriam Gutierrez at SSE Wembley Arena last November. Photo: Mark Robinson/Sportsfile Expand

Katie Taylor following her undisputed lightweight championship bout victory over Miriam Gutierrez at SSE Wembley Arena last November. Photo: Mark Robinson/Sportsfile

It used to be that I didn't really care about women's boxing but now I'm more interested than ever and the sport seems to be on an unrelenting upward trajectory which is great to see.

This Saturday night, Irish golden girl Katie Taylor defends her world lightweight titles against Natasha Jonas in what should be another exciting fight with a great slot on a pay-per-view Sky Sports card. Every female boxer should be eternally thankful for the impact of Katie because the development of the sport has been built on her personality and talent and she has been such a great ambassador for women's sport overall, not just boxing.

