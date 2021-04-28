It used to be that I didn't really care about women's boxing but now I'm more interested than ever and the sport seems to be on an unrelenting upward trajectory which is great to see.

This Saturday night, Irish golden girl Katie Taylor defends her world lightweight titles against Natasha Jonas in what should be another exciting fight with a great slot on a pay-per-view Sky Sports card. Every female boxer should be eternally thankful for the impact of Katie because the development of the sport has been built on her personality and talent and she has been such a great ambassador for women's sport overall, not just boxing.

Katie has been the flag-bearer for women's boxing, driving it forward and creating interest from television which is obviously essential to raise the profile of any sport.

A few years ago a promoter would have had a women's fight on around 6.00pm on a bill, before the television broadcaster would have started covering the event. That has changed and promoter Eddie Hearn deserves a lot of credit because he has been at the forefront of giving the sport a better profile.

Over the coming years it is now down to the women coming through to grab the spotlight and prove they are capable of taking the sport forward in the UK and Ireland whenever Katie hangs up her gloves. She has brought them into her spotlight and fighters such as Jonas, Chantelle Cameron, Terri Harper and Savannah Marshall have the chance to show they can be the new stars of the sport here.

It may sound harsh but apart from Katie, a few years ago if another woman was boxing on TV I would have switched channels because I wasn't interested in the rest. But that has changed and now I enjoy watching the fights that are being served up because they are more competitive, the quality is better and they only seem to be getting better and better. It's the same in the States, with Clarissa Shields who has unified titles at two different weights.

It is true that winning a world title in the women's sport is easier than in the men's game but there's nothing that can be done about that at the moment, it's just the way it is because of the lack of depth of talent. Nobody wants to see them pad out careers so that leads to better fights earlier such as the recent scrap between Shannon Courtenay and Ebanie Bridges.

It's about putting on good matches because that will attract more fans and maybe the men's sport could learn something from that because sometimes fighters can have the records padded too much and that can be a turn-off. Again, Hearn deserves credit because his cards have had more depth in terms of competitive bouts over the past couple of years.

The upward trajectory for the women's game will continue on Saturday night when Katie faces Jonas. It is a fight that has created a good deal of interest and is one that I expect Katie to win.

Jonas will probably try to fight the way Delfine Persoon did which was so effective against Katie. Persoon just walked forward and applied pressure all the time, throwing from all kinds of angles, and I thought she was very unfortunate not to win their first fight. But Persoon had the natural strength to do that and I'm not sure Jonas has the same toughness to do so.

Jonas will put up a good performance but I believe Katie will retain her world lightweight titles with a clear points victory that should help the stock of women's boxing rise further.

Michael Conlan punches Vladimir Nikitin during their featherweight bout at Madison Square Garden in December 2019. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Michael Conlan punches Vladimir Nikitin during their featherweight bout at Madison Square Garden in December 2019. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

We'll see if Michael Conlan's still on right track

Michael Conlan will be in for a good test this Friday night when he faces Ionut Baluta in his first fight at super-bantamweight since his debut.

Mick is hoping to fight for a world super-bantam title before the end of the year and we will learn a lot about how effective he is at this weight.

Baluta was seen as a decent Romanian journeyman until he caused a big upset by beating former world champion TJ Doheny. That shock win came just after TJ had lost in a world title unification bout.

He then went on to defeat David Oliver Joyce and because of that momentum and confidence, Baluta is now a dangerous prospect.

Credit to Mick for taking the fight after a long lay-off because it's not one he had to take, he could have gone for an easier option because there is more risk than reward in this for him.

If he could get the stoppage then it would be a very good win. It's another good learning fight and I want to see how much progression Mick is making as he moves closer and closer to that world title shot.

It's time to knock silly pay-per-views on the head

It seems that boxing coverage is set for a major change with Eddie Hearn leaving Sky Sports for a huge deal to cover the sport with streaming channel DAZN in the UK.

If there is one thing that I hope comes out of that deal it's the end of pay-per-view events that are nowhere near being justified. This Saturday night, Dereck Chisora faces former world champion Joseph Parker as the main event in the Sky Box Office show. This is two guys fighting for a place in the world's top 10 — how can that be pay-per-view?

To be honest, if I was forced to choose one fight to watch on the card it would be the world title clash between Katie Taylor and Natasha Jonas.

DAZN currently charges £1.99 a month for their streaming app and while that will surely go up at some point, I hope they get the balance right between normal subscription shows and pay-per-view events.