Wladimir and Vitali Klitschko offer world champion Oleksandr Usyk support ahead of Anthony Joshua rematch

Vitali and Wladimir Klitschko have spoken in support of Oleksandr Usyk after the heavyweight champion left Ukraine to train for a rematch with Anthony Joshua.

Usyk had been aiding his home nation’s defence against the ongoing Russian invasion, as have the Klitschko brothers, but the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO champion has taken the opportunity to leave the country and prepare to defend his belts against Joshua, whom he dethroned in September.

The unbeaten Usyk outpointed “AJ” in London, leading the Briton to trigger a rematch clause. A second bout between the pair was expected to take place in spring, but the fight was thrown into doubt as Usyk, 35, returned to Ukraine to assist its war effort. The champion confirmed last week, however, that he would be leaving to begin preparations for a defence against Joshua, which is still expected to be held in May or June.

The Klitschko brothers, both of whom were heavyweight champions during their professional boxing careers, have both addressed the situation in an interview with The Daily Telegraph.

Vitali, who has been mayor of Kyiv since 2014, said: “A very important message could be carried through an event like this. We do not know if in three months we will exist.

“I actually have plans to speak to Oleksandr Usyk to give him advice if he decides to make the fight, to have some special messages that he can put out there.”

Wladimir, meanwhile, said: “There are pros and cons, and it’s a hard decision to make for Oleksandr Usyk, But to have the Ukrainian flag raised and our anthem played and one of our ambassadors of our country out there in the world with the right mindset could be more positive than negative.

“We need support. Since the beginning of the war, the economy is down to nothing, but please don’t forget we are defending democratic principles of freedom and free choice.”

Like Usyk, Vasiliy Lomachenko returned to Ukraine to aid its defence against Russia’s invasion. The former multiple-weight champion will remain in the country for the foreseeable future, though, missing out on a lightweight title shot against George Kambosos Jr as a result.