Wins for O’Rourke, Walsh and Brennan see Ireland off to a flyer in Olympic boxing qualifiers

Ireland’s boxers have made a flying start to the Olympic qualifier in Paris.

Aoife O’Rourke, Aidan Walsh and Emmet Brennan all won their opening bouts comfortably to move one step closer securing a slot at next month’s Tokyo Olympics.

The only slight source of concern was the scoring of two of the judges.

Twenty-three-year old Aoife O’Rourke, the current European middleweight champion, was the first Irish fighter in the ring. She had already beaten Belarussian Viktoryia Kebikava at the European Games in 2019.

The 35-year old scored with the first punch of the fight catching O’Rourke with a right. But it was her only moment of superiority as the more mobile and accurate Irish champion constantly caught her with her right hand.

In fact, such was her dominance that two of the judges scored the first round 10/8 in her favour – normally a fighter only loses two points if they have to take a count. The Belarussian had some success with body punches in the second round.

But O’Rourke’s deadly accurate right hand was doing all the scoring and she comfortably advanced to the quarter-final.

Astonishingly one judge scored the fight 29-28 in favour of Kebikava, while two of the judges had O’Rourke winning by 30-24 and 30-25 respectively which was harsh on the Belarussian. The other two judges scored the contest 30-27 for O’Rourke, who is now one win away from making the plane to Tokyo.

Welterweight Aidan Walsh had too much class, pace and accuracy for Frenchman Wahid Hambli in their last sixteen contest. The Belfast fighter switched between southpaw and an orthodox stance in the first round. He was more effective using the latter style repeatedly catching his opponent with this jab.

It was a similar pattern in the second round with Walsh comfortably ahead 20-18 on four of the five judges’ cards. Wisely he decided to converse his energy in the final stanza and simply stayed away from his opponent who seemed reluctant to engage him even though he was trailing on points.

So, Walsh advanced to the quarter-finals with four judges scoring the fight 30-27 in favour of Walsh, though one judge contrived to give all three rounds to the Frenchman.

The victory means that Walsh now has two chances of making the team for Tokyo – either win his quarter-final or if beaten he will have a second chance via a box-off as six spots are available.

Emmet Brennan completed Ireland’s clean sweep with a unanimous 5-0 win over Swiss fighter Uke Smajli. The Dubliner did all the hard work in the first two rounds and though his opponent fought back in the third it was too late to save his Olympic ambitions.

The Dubliner advanced to the last eight on scorecards of 30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28. He too now has two chances to make the team – either through a victory in the quarter-final or if he loses he will fight in a box-off.

In today’s evening sessions Michaela Walsh and Kellie Harrington will be in action.