'Why walk away when I'm still only young?' - Tyson Fury plans to keep on boxing

Tyson Fury plans to keep on boxing for as long as he enjoys it as he hinted he could emulate Wladimir Klitschko's long dominance of the heavyweight scene.

Klitschko was undisputed world champion for more than four years until Fury knocked him off his perch in 2015.

Fury never defended his four titles amid mental health problems but he bounced back in stunning fashion and wants to stay at the top after regaining his WBC belt in February with an emphatic win over Deontay Wilder, who he is due to face again after the coronavirus crisis eases.

The 31-year-old told Sky Sports: "I've won every single belt in boxing. From the English title to becoming the undisputed heavyweight champ of the world. All done, all finished. Considered the best, done.

"If I don't box again, I'm happy, but if I do box again, then I continue to box. If we get past this thing, which hopefully we will, then we're going to keep boxing and just keep taking on contenders.

"Klitschko did it until he was 40. A lot of the great champions are continuing, and continuing.

"I ain't boxing for money, I ain't boxing for fame, I ain't boxing for a belt. I'm boxing because it keeps me mentally happy and I like to do it."

Fury, who is set to face Anthony Joshua, possibly over two fights, after fulfilling his contractual obligations for a third fight with Wilder, added: "Nothing to prove to anybody. Not one thing to prove at all, but I box now, because I love boxing and I've been doing it all my life.

"Why walk away when I'm still only young?"

Online Editors