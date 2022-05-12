Who is Don Moore? The boxer fighting Floyd Mayweather on a helipad in Dubai

Floyd Mayweather is coming out of retirement for another exhibition fight. Photo: AP

It has been five years since Floyd Mayweather retired as a professional boxer, but the former multiple-weight world champion is back in action this Saturday for another exhibition bout.

Mayweather, 45, ended his professional career in 2017 after stopping UFC icon Conor McGregor in the 10th round, but the American has since fought three times in exhibition contests.

In December 2018, Mayweather took on kickboxing star Tenshin Nasukawa, dropping the then-20-year-old multiple times before the Japanese’s corner threw in the towel later in the first round.

Last June, Mayweather fought YouTuber Logan Paul, who went the distance with his compatriot, surviving all eight rounds.

Now “Money” Mayweather is set to take on “Dangerous” Don Moore in Dubai, on the helipad of the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah hotel.

While Mayweather retired with a professional record of 50-0 (27 knockouts), Moore’s pro record is 18-0-1 (12 KOs).

Moore, 42, has not fought since 2016, however – at least in a professional capacity.

The American predominantly fought at featherweight in the past, while Mayweather held world titles in five divisions – from super-featherweight up to light-middleweight.