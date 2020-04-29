'When he stepped off the plane at Dublin airport, the people went wild' - when Muhammad Ali came to Ireland

The bar in the Ormond Hotel rang to a different beat in the summer of 1972.

The base for heavyweight boxer Al ‘Blue’ Lewis and his team who were in town for a fight with Muhammad Ali in Croke Park, the hotel on the quays attracted a parade of reporters, sightseers and hustlers all intoxicated by the big fight atmosphere.

At the time, I shared a house in Sandymount with a man I regard as the greatest boxing writer of them all, Jim McNeill.

A journalist from Scotland, Jim’s specialist subjects were fighters and gangsters and members of both communities had respect for his skills, his commitment and his ability to take a drop.

Memory can sometimes be an unreliable source but I distinctly recall Jim’s excitement at having been introduced to his hero, the great Budd Schulberg, by none other than promoter Harold Conrad.

Schulberg was a writer who wrote on boxing and had written a number of screenplays including On The Waterfront, with it’s unforgettable central character Terry Malloy, who was played by Marlon Brando.

Jim had the inside skinny on the surreal carnival, from hookers to conmen, that surrounded Muhammad Ali, the fighter who, despite his trials and tribulations, was still hailed as ‘The Greatest’.

No doubt McNeill and Harold Conrad recognised each other as kindred spirits.

Conrad was also a talented sports writer who was streetwise enough to be able to promote title fights.

If you want to imagine him, think of the press agent a dying Humphrey Bogart played in Budd Schulberg’s The Harder They Fall. He was based on Harold Conrad.

Ali’s fight in Croke Park came about when Kerry native Michael ‘Butty’ Sugrue approached Conrad in London with an idea that would make him rich.

Intrigued, Conrad listened to Sugrue, a proprietor of The Wellington Bar in Shepherd’s Bush, unaware at this stage that the man from Killorglin had previously worked with a circus where he was billed as ‘Ireland’s Strongest Man’.

Butty had enough commercial contacts to be able to front the capital required to stage a fight with Ali in Croke Park.

Conrad made it happen.

"It was always my dream to do a big heavyweight fight in Ireland," he told Thomas Hauser. "I’m not Irish, but Ireland is where fights started. You ever been there? They fight. They argue all the time. If you don’t agree with them, they get mad at you in Ireland."

Ali, who’d been out of boxing for three and half years when blacklisted for having refused to join the army in protest at America’s involvement in the Vietnam war, made his comeback in October 1970 and forced Jerry Quarry to retire in the third round.

Five months later he failed to relieve Joe Frazier of his WBC and WBA world titles.

He had comfortable wins in six further fights before being matched in what pros call a "keep busy earner" with former sparring partner Al ‘Blue’ Lewis in Dublin.

Muhammad Ali had lunch with Taoiseach Jack Lynch during his time in Ireland.

Although Ali’s professional career was in the doldrums, Conrad understood the mythic potential of a fight in Ireland.

"When Ali stepped off the plane onto Irish soil at the airport, the people went wild," he enthused. "He told them his great-grandfather was named Grady and had come from Ireland, and they loved it."

The welcoming party was fronted by the Emerald Girls’ Pipe Band and in Ali’s entourage was former Trinity College student and man about town, Rock Brynner, son of The Magnificent Seven actor Yul.

Ali was presented with a shillelagh stick by co-promoter Sugrue, which he later brandished at his press conferences.

Having Muhammad Ali here in July 1972 did help lift the nation’s mood, as the most recognisable sports person in the world turned on the charm and played the role expected of him.

"It’s hard to be humble when you’re as good as I am," he protested.

Ali’s team set up camp in what was then the newly opened Opperman’s Country Club outside Enniskerry.

Due to a downturn in tourism, the hotel went into receivership a year later.

Ali was interviewed on television by Cathal O’Shannon and allowed the public in to watch him do some sparring in Croke Park with John Conteh and Joe Bugner.

He was invited to the Dáil and had lunch with Taoiseach Jack Lynch.

The fight itself was nothing to write home about. But this was Muhammad Ali, with Angelo Dundee in his corner, so there were almost fifty people filing reports from ringside, including John O’Shea, the Irish Independent’s Raymond Smith and my old Herald colleague Tom Myler.

In Ali’s case normal rules didn’t apply.

As Hugh McIlvanney once wrote: "When it came to reporting Ali, I was always conscious of covering the activities of a figure who transcended the normal limitations of sport."

After introductions by MC Micheál O’Hehir, in front of 18,000 customers, not all of whom paid in, Ali didn’t display the speed, agility and killer instinct that had been his trademarks.

While he’d promised to finish the fight in the fifth round, he laboured to impose himself on Lewis.

In the fifth, Lewis landed a crunching body shot which stung Ali into taking retaliatory action. Towards the end of the round, Ali set Lewis up for a big right hook which saw him sink to the canvas.

He beat the count, an unusually languid ten by referee Lew Eskin, who Jim McNeill reminded me had refereed Ron Lyle and Mike Boswell on the undercard of Joe Frazier’s title fight with Ron Stander two months earlier.

To his credit, Lewis proved durable.

And he packed a punch which had dispatched 17 opponents in 30 wins.

Ali had experienced Lewis’s power when he had him as a sparring partner ahead of the Jerry Quarry comeback fight two years earlier.

Lewis did as instructed when Ali told him to pound him with body shots to help prepare him for Quarry, but watched in horror as Ali sank to the floor attempting to disguise the pain. The fear was he’d broken one of Ali’s ribs.

In Croke Park there was no such drama. At one stage, a section of the crowd began a slow handclap.

Ali responded by moving in on Lewis and throwing punches upstairs and downstairs. But still his opponent was going nowhere.

By the eleventh round, Lewis had run out of steam and Ali hammered away at will until the referee stepped in and called a halt.

Watching at ringside were the Taoiseach, Bishop Eamon Casey, television presenter Eamonn Andrews, celebrity supermarket owner Pat Quinn and civil rights activist Bernadette Devlin. Actor Peter O’Toole frequently produced a bottle of gin from under his coat for refreshments.

"That guy has some real guts, man," Ali said praising Lewis afterwards. "I hit him with some of my best shots and he just stood there."

The venture didn’t make the fortune Sugrue had predicted. It lost money.

"Seven thousand got in for free," claimed co-promoter Conrad. "They crashed the main gate, tore it down."

It was reported later that Butty Sugrue’s bank manager died of a heart attack.

