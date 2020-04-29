| 8°C Dublin

'When he stepped off the plane at Dublin airport, the people went wild' - when Muhammad Ali came to Ireland

Greatest Dublin sporting occasions: Part One

Muhammad Ali in action against Al Blue Lewis at Croke Park. Picture Credit: Connolly Collection / SPORTSFILE Expand

Eamon Carr

The bar in the Ormond Hotel rang to a different beat in the summer of 1972.

The base for heavyweight boxer Al ‘Blue’ Lewis and his team who were in town for a fight with Muhammad Ali in Croke Park, the hotel on the quays attracted a parade of reporters, sightseers and hustlers all intoxicated by the big fight atmosphere.

At the time, I shared a house in Sandymount with a man I regard as the greatest boxing writer of them all, Jim McNeill.