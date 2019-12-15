What's next for Michael Conlan: Belfast world title fight on the cards after avenging controversial Olympic loss

The Belfast featherweight fashioned a unanimous points win over the Olympic bronze medallist after a bruising ten-round encounter in New York’s Madison Square Garden.

"I was under pressure going into that fight," acknowledged Conlan, who is now unbeaten in 13 professional fights.

"I had the weight of the world on my shoulders. I’m happy now that this is done, and it’s gone to bed.

"I’ve always said I have no ill-feeling towards Vladimir. Nothing was personal. I just needed to get that one back.

"This fight could have been very emotional for me because of what happened. I just had to remain calm. We worked on it in training camp and it helped tonight."

Conlan said he wanted to celebrate Christmas with his family before thinking about future opponents.

"I want a Christmas dinner with ham and all the trimmings. I want to enjoy this. Too many people have been asking that question (who did he want to fight next) and blurted out some bull.

"I love Christmas. My fiancée is here away from the kids for the first time. We are going to enjoy New York," said Conlan who did predict that he would be fighting for a world title in the next 12 months.

"That performance (against Nikitin) wasn’t as good as I wanted. Vladimir actually came out with different tactics and tried to box. It took me a while to find a rhythm but when I got it, it was cool and easy.

"Maybe I stayed in the comfort zone a bit too long instead of pushing it. But when I wanted to trade, I did better. But the game is all about longevity and keeping yourself clean for the long term," he suggested.

Even though it was only the Russian’s fourth professional fight and his first time to go beyond six rounds, he wasn’t daunted by the prospect of taking on the more experienced Irishman, who he had beaten twice during their amateur careers.

Conlan surprised many by adopting a southpaw stance but this approach kept Nikitin from getting too close. Nikitin probably shaded the second round but he was on the canvas in the next round, though the referee ruled it was a push.

The favourite switched to an orthodox stance in the fifth round, which allowed the Russian to come forward more and land some decent shots. Entering the second half of the fight Conlan was back boxing as a southpaw, while the Russian’s constant use of his elbow was drawing the ire of the referee.

A low blow from Conlan in the eighth round brought a brief pause but for the next couple of rounds he stood his ground and traded punches with Nikitin in the centre of the ring. By then Nikitin’s left eye was cut while Conlan sustained a nick near his right eye.

The Russian never flinched even though he shipped a lot more punishment. Conlan engaged in a moment of showboating in the final stanza when he raised his hands and invited his opponent to land his best shot.

The judges scored the fight heavily in favour of Conlan (100-90, 99-91, 98-92) who retained his WBO Inter-continental title. The contest looked much closer, though the Irishman was rightly rewarded for being the more skillful fighter and landing the clearer shots.

In the world featherweight rankings, the 28-year old is now ranked number one by the WBO, three by the WBA, nine by the IBF and 14 by the WBC.

He looks certain to get a shot a world title in 2020 but the featherweight division is packed with highly rated champions.

Leo Santa Cruz holds the WBA belt; Gary Russell Jr is the WBC title-holder; Josh Warrington is the IBF champion while Shaker Stevenson is the WBO belt-holder.

A fight against the latter looks the logical choice as Stevenson – who would have fought Conlan at the Rio Olympics had the Irishman got the verdict against Nikitin – is also managed by Top Rank.

However, there is speculation that the American may vacate his title and move up a weight, which clears the way for Conlan to fight for the WBO belt without having to face the highly-rated American.

Conlan will be back in Madison Square Garden for his annual appearance on St Patrick’s night and he could get his world title slot on home soil at the Feile an Phobail festival in Belfast next August.

Meanwhile, tonight he makes his second appearance in MSG in 24 hours when he takes his fiancée Shauna to a Mariah Carey Christmas concert.

