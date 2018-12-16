IT looks like a case of 'Philadephia Here I Come' for undefeated two-belt lightweight world champion Katie Taylor on St Patrick's weekend in 2019.

IT looks like a case of 'Philadephia Here I Come' for undefeated two-belt lightweight world champion Katie Taylor on St Patrick's weekend in 2019.

What's next for Katie Taylor? Three blockbuster fights in 2019 - and 'a big Paddy's weekend in Philadelphia'

Fresh from her triumphant debut in New York's Madison Square Garden, Taylor is likely to be back in the ring on March 16 in The Liacouras Centre in Philadephia where, if all goes to plan, she will be aiming for a third world lightweight belt against WBO champion Rose Volante.

After wowing the sell-out attendance of 20,112 in the mecca of professional boxing in the Big Apple, she is returning to spend Christmas with her family in Bray.

But she will be back in January in her training case in Vernon, Connecticut, preparing for what is shaping up to be the biggest year of her career so far.

"Rose Volante is the one we want," confirmed Matchroom's Eddie Hearn, who together with manager Brian Peters has carefully plotted her career since she turned professional in the wake of a disastrous performance at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

"There are three fights we really want: Volante, (Delfine) Persoon (the WBC champion) and (Amanda) Serrano – they're the three I'd love her to have in 2019. I don't know what order yet but quite possible Volante will be next but we're see."

"I thought Katie was fantastic again. Every time she fights now the crowd seem to say 'wow wasn't she incredible.' You know exactly what you are going to get every time she goes into the ring. It was another great performance as we move on to a big 2019," said Hearn.

It is likely that Katie Taylor's fight will be the co-main event on a show headlined by Philadephia native Tevin Farmer, who comfortably retained his IBF super featherweight world title on the Canelo Alvarez-Rocky Fielding show that Katie fought on in MSG.

Hearn revealed that his probable opponent will be Ireland's Jono Carroll, even though he only drew a final warm-up fight in Sheffield last weekend. "So it will be a big Paddy's Day weekend in Philly," suggested Hearn.

Meanwhile, six-weight world champion Amanda Serrano has accepted the challenge laid down by Taylor following her victory. Prompted to do so by a TV interviewer, Taylor broke with form and called out the American. In her previous fight, Taylor demolished Serrano's older sister Cindy in Boston.

Amanda Serrano has signed up with Matchroom to return to the boxing ring for three fights in 2019, which will be shown live on the DAZN streaming network.

It was announced at the weekend that she will fight for her seventh world title on January in the 115lb super bantamweight class.

Late on Saturday night Serrano tweeted: "Feel so honoured to have been mentioned so much on DAZN USA tonight, even from Katie Taylor. I'm ready. I'm not looking to go the distance like all these pillow punchers."

The odds are that she will get her opportunity to test herself against Taylor late next year. By then, Taylor could be the undisputed lightweight belt holder. The clash would be one of the biggest showdowns in the history of women's professional boxing.

Who is your sportstar of the year?

Vote in the Irish Independent Sport Star Awards and you could win the ultimate sports prize.

Prizes include, a trip to Old Trafford to watch Man United take on Liverpool in the Premier League, tickets to Ireland's home games in the Six Nations, All Ireland football and hurling final tickets and much more.

Simply click here to register your vote

Online Editors