Katie Taylor steps into the ring for the ninth time as a professional tonight as she takes on Victoria Noelia Bustos in New York.

What time, what channel and what's at stake? Everything you need to know about Katie Taylor vs Victoria Noelia Bustos

Taylor has been successful in her first eight bouts, winning the WBA lightweight title in the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff last October. However, her first title defence against big puncher Jessica McCaskill proved her most difficult test to date.

Taylor emerged victorious at the York Hall in London and was given a scare by the American fighter before winning a unanimous decision. Tonight, she takes on Argentine Bustos at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Here is everything you need to know about tonight's fight. The opponent

Victoria Noelia Bustos is the current IBF lightweight champion and has an 18-4 record. She has been a world champion for almost five years, winning the lightweight belt after beating Ana Esteche in September 2013. Tonight's fight will be a step into the unknown though, as Bustos has never fought professionally outside of Argentina.

What is at stake? This is a big night for Katie Taylor, as tonight's fight is a unification bout with her WBA title and Bustos' IBF belt on the line. The Bray boxer has previously spoken about he desire to unify the entire division in 2018, and this would be a key step on that journey.

What time is the fight on?

There isn't a precise start time, but Katie is expected to step into the ring shortly after 2am Irish time, so a late one for boxing fans hoping to watch the Olympic champion collect another honour.

What channel? The big fight is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting at 2am. What are the odds?

Katie Taylor is heavily favoured once again to continue her winning run in professional boxing. She is priced at 1/25 currently while Bustos is 10/1. An unlikely draw is 25/1.

Will she win? Of course.

