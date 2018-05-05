Gary 'Spike' O'Sullivan kept himself in middleweight title contention with a routine victory over Berlin Abreu in California last night.

'We're going to sit down tonight and talk about that' - Gary 'Spike' O'Sullivan sets sights on Alvarez and Golovkin following demolition job

The Cork middleweight kept his prospects of a fight with either Gennady Golovkin or Canelo Alvarez alive with a third round stoppage at the StubHub Center.

Abreu, who had moved up from welterweight to face O'Sullivan, retired on his stool after the end of the third round. "I was disappointed, I would have liked for him to come out and get the opportunity to put him on the canvas for the fans," O'Sullivan said in his post-fight interview.

"It wasn't to be tonight, but I got the job done inside the distance and I felt as though I would have done very soon if he had come out anyway. "I think I have a lot more in the locker and a lot more ability than I showed tonight. He didn't bring the best out of me."

Last night's victory sets O'Sullivan up for a potential meeting with multiple-time world champion Canelo Alvarez on Mexican independence day in September. "We're going to sit down tonight and talk about that," O'Sullivan said.

"Whatever Golden Boy offer me, I'll be happy to oblige with what they give me. "I've been a big fan of Mexican boxers. I love the Mexican style of boxing and I consider that I fight like a Mexican myself. It was an absolute honour to fight on their holiday, and I would like to fight again on their next holiday."

