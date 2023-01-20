‘We want boxing to be inclusive’ says Chris Eubank Jr after frosty weigh-in

Chris Eubank Jr sported a rainbow armband following his unpleasant exchange with Liam Smith as the pair came in under the middleweight limit for Saturday night’s grudge bout.

Sky Sports apologised for “personal and homophobic remarks” at Thursday’s final pre-fight press conference, which turned ugly when Smith made sly references as he questioned Eubank Jr’s (pictured) sexuality.

Eubank Jr, who responded with unsubstantiated claims about Smith’s fidelity to his wife, pointedly wore a pro-LGBT armband at yesterday’s weigh-in ahead of a much-anticipated bout at Manchester’s AO Arena.

He kept the accessory on throughout a frosty and protracted staredown with Smith which passed off without incident after the pair had both scaled 11st 5lbs – one pound below the middleweight cut-off.

While Eubank Jr and Smith have apologised for their conduct, the matter may rumble on beyond this weekend as the British Boxing Board of Control said it is “considering the conduct” of the fighters.

Eubank Jr wrote on Twitter afterwards: “We don’t discriminate ... we don’t alienate. We want boxing & sport as a whole, to be all inclusive.”

Eubank Jr, at 33 a year younger than Smith, has spent his career campaigning at middleweight and super-middleweight and only lost to British compatriots Billy Joe Saunders and George Groves respectively.

While he has fallen short at world level in the past, Eubank Jr feels he is ripe for another tilt at the top level and that Smith, a former sparring partner, is below that level.

Eubank Jr added: “He’s a good fighter, not a great fighter. You have to be great to beat me. Beating Liam Smith will put me in a firm position to challenge for world titles and the big names.”

Eubank Jr - who is trained by Roy Jones Jr, widely-regarded as one of the finest fighters of all-time – has tried mind games in a bid to unsettle Smith, insisting he only needs to be at 50 per cent to win.

Smith, a former WBO light-middleweight champion who has won 32 of his 36 fights and fought Mexican superstar Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, insisted he has ignored Eubank Jr’s claims.

Smith said: “If you believe he’s going to be 50 per cent then you’re clueless. Don’t be fooled into thinking I’ve trained at 70 per cent because he says he’s at 50. I’ve trained for the best Chris Eubank, I’ve trained for the most relentless Chris Eubank there’s ever been.”