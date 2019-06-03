Katie Taylor spent her Sunday in New York toasting her historic victory against Delfine Persoon, yet her promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed she questioned the validity of her win amid widespread suggestions that judges made a mistake in their final verdict.

Katie Taylor spent her Sunday in New York toasting her historic victory against Delfine Persoon, yet her promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed she questioned the validity of her win amid widespread suggestions that judges made a mistake in their final verdict.

'We have to do it again' - Eddie Hearn reveals Katie Taylor asked him whether she deserved win over Delfine Persoon

Irish hero Taylor completed her mission to unify the lightweight decision with a hard fought victory at Madison Square Garden after a thrilling contest that brought a sell-out crowd to it's feet.

What a grueling and amazing night at MSG! Dream come true to come away with all the belts. It was a very close fight but mission accomplished! Thanks so much to the fans for all the support. Today is a day for celebrating with family as UNDISPUTED! pic.twitter.com/xKsSsT6Xjr — Katie Taylor (@KatieTaylor) June 2, 2019

With all the belts now in her possession, Katie posed with her mother and family in New York, with the facial damage inflicted during a brutal battle with Persoon still in evidence.

Despite dominating the early stages of an enthralling contest, many experts at ringside believed Belgian brawler Persoon deserved to snatch victory and inflict a first defeat on Taylor in his professional career.

Yet with so many rounds close to call, judges awarded Taylor a victory after posting their final verdicts in score cards that read 95-95, 96-94, 96-94.

How the judges scored Saturday's fight

Promoter Hearn revealed Taylor had questions about the verdict, even though she suggested she felt she had done enough to win a fight that was the toughest of her professional journey so far.

"Katie Taylor is just an incredible competitor," Hearn told reporters.

"She asked me whether people think Persoon won that fight. I told her that most people had it as a draw and a lot of people had Persoon winning.

"It was a great fight for women's boxing and the atmosphere was amazing, but she said that if there is any doubt over the result, then we have got to do it again."

Online Editors