Monday 3 June 2019

'We have to do it again' - Eddie Hearn reveals Katie Taylor asked him whether she deserved win over Delfine Persoon

Katie Taylor, left, and Delfine Persoon during their Undisputed Female World Lightweight Championship fight at Madison Square Garden in New York, USA. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
Kevin Palmer

Katie Taylor spent her Sunday in New York toasting her historic victory against Delfine Persoon, yet her promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed she questioned the validity of her win amid widespread suggestions that judges made a mistake in their final verdict.

Irish hero Taylor completed her mission to unify the lightweight decision with a hard fought victory at Madison Square Garden after a thrilling contest that brought a sell-out crowd to it's feet.

With all the belts now in her possession, Katie posed with her mother and family in New York, with the facial damage inflicted during a brutal battle with Persoon still in evidence.

Despite dominating the early stages of an enthralling contest, many experts at ringside believed Belgian brawler Persoon deserved to snatch victory and inflict a first defeat on Taylor in his professional career.

Yet with so many rounds close to call, judges awarded Taylor a victory after posting their final verdicts in score cards that read 95-95, 96-94, 96-94.

How the judges scored Saturday's fight

Promoter Hearn revealed Taylor had questions about the verdict, even though she suggested she felt she had done enough to win a fight that was the toughest of her professional journey so far.

"Katie Taylor is just an incredible competitor," Hearn told reporters.

"She asked me whether people think Persoon won that fight. I told her that most people had it as a draw and a lot of people had Persoon winning.

"It was a great fight for women's boxing and the atmosphere was amazing, but she said that if there is any doubt over the result, then we have got to do it again."

Online Editors

