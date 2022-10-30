‘We dance again in 2023’ – Croke Park mega-fight beckons as Amanda Serrano says she’s up for Katie Taylor rematch

THE Katie Taylor dream fight in front of 80,000 in Croke Park is on – possibly next May – though an opponent has yet to be confirmed.

The number one target is Amanda Serrano according to promoter Eddie Hearn who revealed his father Barry, who founded the Matchroom organisation and was ringside last night in the Wembley Arena, prompted him to confirm that Taylor’s next fight would be in GAA headquarters.

He dismissed fears the rematch between the undisputed and unbeaten Taylor who defended her belts for the seventh time last night could be scuppered by a lawsuit between Matchroom and Jake Paul who promotes Serrano.

“If I win 100 million (in the case), tickets are free,” quipped the millionaire businessman. “We will sort that out. You can’t let people take liberties. We can’t, as businessmen, just have a fight. We actually could with Jake Paul but I’d probably get knocked out so that is no good.

“You have to protect yourself like you would in a fight. We have built a very impressive business that means a lot to our family. We are not going to have people come in and accuse us of bribery with judges because he wants to get some views on his YouTube. That is how we defend ourselves.

“Like I said, we can’t have a fight in the ring. So, we take that very seriously that will be dealt with but that is totally separate to the Serrano fight.”

Paul, who won another celebrity fight in the United States, last night had alleged that Matchroom had bribed one of the judges who officiated at the Taylor-Serrano fight in Madison Square Garden in March.

The initial response from the Serrano camp to be called out by Katie Taylor was positive. In a tweet Serrano said ‘Congratulations. We dance again in 2023.”

Though Taylor likes to stay active in the ring she confirmed her willingness to take a break from competitive action for the next six months to achieve her lifetime dream.

“It is very easy to make, I am happy to wait a few months for the biggest fight of my career on the biggest stage you could ask for. That is a dream event for me. I think that would be the biggest event in women’s boxing history,” said Taylor who believes Serrano will response positively to what is effectively an ultimatum from Matchroom.

A possible sweetener for the Serrano camp is the prospect of a third fight between the pair in Madison Square Garden though if Taylor goes 2-0 in the series the selling point of a trilogy fight would be greatly diminished.

“Katie will fight anyone put in front of her,” said the ebullient Hearn.

“We feel Croke Park is filled for any fight, but I still think we want to take a super fight there. It is not just about a celebration of Katie Taylor’s career, it is about the biggest fight available, what she has always been about.

“I just think after Madison Square Garden, to do two fights one at Madison Square Garden, one at Croke Park, it would be incredible. Serrano is definitely the target. We won’t wait for her because like Katie said after the interview, no pressure.

“We have kind of dug ourselves into a hole now, I’ve said it. It is happening and it is next. Whoever it is, it will be in Ireland.

“I just feel that is the perfect fight if everyone is sensible and Katie is obviously. Brian (Peters, Katie’ will push for the best deal. She deserves that but it is about more than that. It is about legacy and a moment Irish sport will never forget.

Matchroom are looking at other opponents if a deal cannot be done to entice Serrano to GAA HQ.

“You have a great fight next week between Chantelle Cameron and Jessica McCaskill for undisputed 140. Alycia Baumgardner might move up to 135, you have Holly Holm. You have great fights out there but for me, that is the best fight (Taylor v Serrano 1) I have ever watched. So naturally, we want to see it again,” said Hearn.

“I sat there with by Dad. We were watching the fight (against Karen Carabajal) and he was looking at the atmosphere and he was going ‘you have got to do Ireland next’. We know it has been difficult to go there over the years.

But it just would be the biggest waste if we didn’t,” said the Matchroom boss who has left himself with no wriggle room. Katie Taylor’s next fight will be in Croke Park in 2023 regardless of who the opponent is.