‘We could sell out Croke Park, it would be phenomenal,’ says Katie – but stadium not the frontrunner

Madison Square Garden is emerging as the early frontrunner to again be the venue for a rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano.

Promoter Eddie Hearn revealed after Saturday’s epic contest that the venue had already expressed an interest in staging the rematch after the first fight sold out.

Despite much speculation in the hours immediately after the contest that Croke Park or even Yankee Stadium might host Taylor v Serrano 2, the odds remain stacked in favour of the iconic Manhattan venue.

Strictly speaking there is no obligation on Taylor to offer a rematch but both camps verbally agreed to it in the ring. And given the earning potential of the fight, it will almost certainly take place.

Read More

Katie Taylor described the possibility of a rematch in Croke Park as “absolutely phenomenal”.

“We want to see the best ­versus the best.

“If it were in Dublin, we could sell out Croke Park. If you think the atmosphere was special here, imagine the rematch in front of 80,00 people in Croke Park. It would be absolutely amazing,” she said.

Hearn said Taylor was “one of the greatest things to ever come out of Ireland” and repeated that it would be “a big shame” if she didn’t get to fight in Ireland during her career.

There are doubts over whether Croke Park, which is hosting seven concerts this year, would get permission from Dublin City Council for another big non-GAA event.

Due to the vagaries of the Irish weather, the fight would probably have to take place in August. The earlier completion date of the All-Ireland finals – which take place in July – means there is a window of opportunity in terms of timing for the fight to be staged in Croke Park.

But it is a complicated issue given the time difference between Ireland and the US and how this would affect the US-based customers of video-streaming service DAZN.

The service televises the fight and ultimately foots the bill for the staging of the event.

A GAA spokesman said the association could not comment on the possibility of staging the fight in Croke Park unless an approach had been made.

Serrano was coy about a rematch saying she would leave it with her manager, Jake Paul. But he said everybody wanted to see a rematch and was enthusiastic about the prospect of it taking place in Ireland.

“They came to New York City. If there is a rematch, it makes sense to go as a team to Ireland,” said Paul.

Meanwhile, residents around Croke Park have welcomed the prospect of the rematch taking place there.

Patrick Gates, of the Croke Park Residents’ Association, told the Irish Independent: “The residents would be delighted to see Katie fight at Croke Park, as it is a special one-off event.”

The group last year criticised the planned staging of five Garth Brooks’ concerts at the stadium this year. However, he felt the possibility of a Taylor fight was a different matter.

“Personally, I would see Katie’s fight as a special one-off event for a national hero, which makes it very different from five concerts over two weekends.”

A rematch in Croke Park would be a historic landmark for women’s sport, he said.