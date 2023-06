Jennifer Lehane with Ireland coach Zaur Antia after winning her bout against Antonia Filippa Giannakopoulou of Greece in the Women's 54kg Round of 16 during the European Games. Photo by David Fitzgerald

To the casual observer, today might not feel like a huge day for Ireland’s Olympic medal chances. But outside of the Games themselves, this is about as big as it gets. Because what happens at the Nowy Targ Arena in the south of Poland today will have seismic repercussions for the country’s medal count at the 2024 Games.