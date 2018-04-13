Watch: 'Terminated' - Tyson Fury walks out on ITV interview after refusing to answer questions on controversial views and two-year ban

Heavyweight fighter Tyson Fury walked out of an interview with ITV news after repeatedly saying 'no comment' to a line of questioning on controversial views and his two-year UKAD suspension.

