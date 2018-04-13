Sport Boxing

Watch: 'Terminated' - Tyson Fury walks out on ITV interview after refusing to answer questions on controversial views and two-year ban

Heavyweight fighter Tyson Fury walked out of an interview with ITV news after repeatedly saying 'no comment' to a line of questioning on controversial views and his two-year UKAD suspension.

ITV News reporter Nick Wallis tried to quiz the former world champion on trying to win fans over after making apparently sexist, homophobic and antisemitic comments in an hour-long video in 2016 and his ban from UK Anti-Doping after he was charged with testing positive for prohibited substance nandrolone.

He repeatedly answered with 'no comment' before telling his interviewee their chat was 'terminated' and walking away.

The 29-year-old will make his return to the ring after a three-year absence in June against an opponent who has yet to be named.

