Saturday 18 August 2018

Watch: Paddy Barnes' world title hopes ended by a devastating body shot from WBC flyweight champion Cristofer Rosales

Paddy Barnes is counted down by the referee after being knocked down by Cristofer Rosales. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Paddy Barnes is counted down by the referee after being knocked down by Cristofer Rosales. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Cristofer Rosales (right) knocks down Paddy Barnes during the WBC Flyweight Title fight at Windsor Park, Belfast.
Paddy Barnes' first attempt at securing a World title came to an end courtesy of one ruthless hit from the champ Cristofer Rosales.

The powerful Nicaraguan delivered the telling blow in the fourth round, just when Barnes was getting the upper hand in their WBC World flyweight title fight.

The opening three rounds had been tight affairs, Rosales landing the heavier hits.

But in the fourth, six blistering punches looked to be seeing Barnes staking his claim.

That was until the closing seconds, when Rosales did this:

