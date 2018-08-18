Watch: Paddy Barnes' world title hopes ended by a devastating body shot from WBC flyweight champion Cristofer Rosales

Paddy Barnes' first attempt at securing a World title came to an end courtesy of one ruthless hit from the champ Cristofer Rosales.

Paddy Barnes' first attempt at securing a World title came to an end courtesy of one ruthless hit from the champ Cristofer Rosales.

The powerful Nicaraguan delivered the telling blow in the fourth round, just when Barnes was getting the upper hand in their WBC World flyweight title fight.

The opening three rounds had been tight affairs, Rosales landing the heavier hits.

But in the fourth, six blistering punches looked to be seeing Barnes staking his claim.

That was until the closing seconds, when Rosales did this:

That is a devastating body shot from Cristofer Rosales 😱



Paddy Barnes is dropped and counted out in the fourth round at Windsor Park 😳 pic.twitter.com/Tn62DYEBB4 — Boxing on BT Sport (@BTSportBoxing) August 18, 2018

Online Editors