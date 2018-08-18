Watch: Paddy Barnes' world title hopes ended by a devastating body shot from WBC flyweight champion Cristofer Rosales
Paddy Barnes' first attempt at securing a World title came to an end courtesy of one ruthless hit from the champ Cristofer Rosales.
The powerful Nicaraguan delivered the telling blow in the fourth round, just when Barnes was getting the upper hand in their WBC World flyweight title fight.
The opening three rounds had been tight affairs, Rosales landing the heavier hits.
But in the fourth, six blistering punches looked to be seeing Barnes staking his claim.
That was until the closing seconds, when Rosales did this:
That is a devastating body shot from Cristofer Rosales 😱— Boxing on BT Sport (@BTSportBoxing) August 18, 2018
Paddy Barnes is dropped and counted out in the fourth round at Windsor Park 😳 pic.twitter.com/Tn62DYEBB4
Online Editors
Related Content
- Boxing LIVE: Carl Frampton and Paddy Barnes fight for world titles and Tyson Fury continues his return to the ring
- Watch: Billy Joe Saunders accused of throwing half-a-chicken at Deontay Wilder in Nando’s as Tyson Fury feud continues
- Frampton fired up by Windsor sell-out
- All-Ireland unification fight on the cards for new champ Doheny as big win opens door for Burnett bout
- Ireland has a new world champion as TJ Doheny wins IBF super bantamweight title in Tokyo
- Doheny backs himself to dethrone 'beatable' champ