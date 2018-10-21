Michael Conlan made it nine wins from nine professional bouts with a seventh-round stoppage of Nicola Cipolletta in Las Vegas.

WATCH: Michael Conlan outclasses Nicola Cipolletta as rematch against old foe edges closer

The Irishman dominated every round against the Italian before the referee stopped the contest as Conlan pounded his opponent with a series of punches against the ropes.

The ref stopped Cipolletta from taking a pounding and the Italian was not pleased.



No matter. Conlan earns his 9th win.

Conlan's classy victory sets him up for a rematch against Vladimir Nikitin who beat Clay Burns via unanimous decision earlier in the night.

Nikitin is the Russian who controversially beat Conlan in the 2016 Olympics, a contentious decision which sparked the Irishman to turn professional.

