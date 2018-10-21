Sport Boxing

Sunday 21 October 2018

WATCH: Michael Conlan outclasses Nicola Cipolletta as rematch against old foe edges closer

Michael Conlan celebrates
Michael Conlan celebrates

Michael Conlan made it nine wins from nine professional bouts with a seventh-round stoppage of Nicola Cipolletta in Las Vegas.

The Irishman dominated every round against the Italian before the referee stopped the contest as Conlan pounded his opponent with a series of punches against the ropes.

Conlan's classy victory sets him up for a rematch against Vladimir Nikitin who beat Clay Burns via unanimous decision earlier in the night.

Nikitin is the Russian who controversially beat Conlan in the 2016 Olympics, a contentious decision which sparked the Irishman to turn professional.

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport