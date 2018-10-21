WATCH: Michael Conlan outclasses Nicola Cipolletta as rematch against old foe edges closer
Michael Conlan made it nine wins from nine professional bouts with a seventh-round stoppage of Nicola Cipolletta in Las Vegas.
The Irishman dominated every round against the Italian before the referee stopped the contest as Conlan pounded his opponent with a series of punches against the ropes.
The ref stopped Cipolletta from taking a pounding and the Italian was not pleased.— Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) October 21, 2018
No matter. Conlan earns his 9th win. #MurataBrant pic.twitter.com/WlapbN9tFh
Conlan's classy victory sets him up for a rematch against Vladimir Nikitin who beat Clay Burns via unanimous decision earlier in the night.
Nikitin is the Russian who controversially beat Conlan in the 2016 Olympics, a contentious decision which sparked the Irishman to turn professional.
Online Editors
